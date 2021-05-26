Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister insists AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered on time
The required doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be ready for the government’s June 7 rollout. So says Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in response to concerns over supply issues. A number of hospitals have already suspended use of the vaccine, due to low or no supplies.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin met with representatives from AstraZeneca yesterday and says he has received updated information, following what he describes as positive talks. He says AstraZeneca will deliver doses of their vaccine every month, but has not given an exact date for when the first batch might arrive.
“What we can say right now is that the company will be able to send its vaccine continuously every month. The amount will be based on discussions between the company and the Department of Disease Control. We can’t say the exact date we will get our first delivery from the company but we are confident that it will be ready by June 7.”
So far, AstraZeneca has delivered around 100,000 doses to Thailand, following a special request from the government in February. The pharmaceutical giant has confirmed to the Bangkok Post that it will be able to deliver additional doses next month. An AstraZeneca representative says a new supply chain for the Kingdom is nearly complete and will help to deliver supplies in Southeast Asia. The company says rigorous checks, including more than 60 different tests and reviews, apply to every batch to ensure it meets the company’s standards.
“We are currently waiting for the final reviews from the first batch of our Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand. We expect to have more information this week and to update the government of Thailand on a delivery schedule immediately afterwards. Ensuring the fastest high-quality production of the vaccine is our single most critical focus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Monk talks man down from a telephone tower in Sattahip
Last night, a monk came to the aid of a man who was preparing to jump off a telephone tower in Sattahip, the elbow of land between Pattaya and Rayong.
Sattahip police were dispatched to the telephone tower after they were notified of the man’s situation at 9:30pm. Once at the scene, police and local media found a 54 year old police volunteer (name withheld) waiting on the 25 meter high tower. They said the man was “visibly upset”.
A monk known as Kasem arrived from the local temple and used a mobile phone to talk with the man for 30 minutes .The man eventually agreed to come down from the tower.
The man’s son spoke to Thai media…
“My father likes to drink alcohol heavily every day. During this Covid -19 situation he is very nervous as he doesn’t have enough money to pay his bills. He is willing to be ordained as a monk which is what some of the conversation was between him and Kasem over the phone.”
The man’s rescue comes on the heels of increased fears of suicidal behaviour in Thailand, stemming from Covid-19 related anxieties.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
515 test positive for Covid at construction site in Nonthaburi, mostly migrant workers
Another construction site, this time in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, has reported an outbreak of Covid-19 after active testing revealed 515 people infected with Covid-19, over half of the 959 total workers who were there and screened. The worksite, Sin0-Thai, has been ordered to close.
The majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to provincial health officials who performed the pro-active screening. This Covid-19 outbreak follows last week’s outbreak, also in a construction site in the nearby Lak Si district, for the Italy-Thai company, just south of the Don Mueang International Airport. It has already been closed down and the residents quarantined.
A small fraction of the infected were Thai nationals (43), with the rest being from Burmese (265) and Cambodians (207).
The sick workers are currently being treated in a field hospital in the province, while the non-infected are isolated in a housing facility for quarantine. Entering or leaving the facility is not allowed at the moment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
Grim news for tourist-dependent areas such as Phuket as the government has cautioned it could be another half decade before the tourist industry is fully revitalised.
2 years ago, prior to the pandemic, tourism comprised around 21% of Thailand’s GDP, taking in 1.8 trillion baht in revenue. However, the National Economic and Social Development Council predicts Thailand won’t see similar numbers for 5 more years… a jump of 3 years from what experts predicted it would take the tourist sector to recover. In between now and 2026, it is expected that 7 million workers will continue to be affected.
This news comes in the midst of Thailand vacillating between decisions to ease restrictions, reopening, and prolonging the lockdown and restrictions; a precarious situation since Thailand closed its borders to most of the world from back in late March 2020.
As the country continues to battle the worst wave of Covid-19 it has seen yet, Phuket locals remain optimistic that it can still reopen in July, followed by other “sandbox projects”, and see some of the travellers return to their island.
Check out this honest appraisal of Thailand, and Phuket, re-opening in July…
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
