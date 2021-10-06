Connect with us

Crime

Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Chiang Mai couple was arrested for sex outdoors on OnlyFans. (via Provincial Police Region 5)

In the continued crackdown in Thailand against sexually explicit material being sold on the internet, a Thai couple has been arrested in Chiang Mai for having sex in public and selling videos of it online. The couple was arrested over an incident that took place in May where they are accused of having sex in public in front of a highway office.

The sex was filmed on the Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in tambon Yang Nerng of Saraphi district and was uploaded for sale online in June. The road is a popular area lined with large resin trees making it quite a scenic place that people often take selfies, just usually with their clothes on.

Police said that the couple known online as ThaiPornhuber and Khwan_tphb have a total of about 70 sex videos posted on OnlyFans and Fansly – a smaller content creator website that surged went OnlyFans initially announced a ban on porn last month. The videos were said to have been shot not just in hotels but also out on the street and in roadside shelters around the Chiang Mai area.

Their online sex accounts featured some role-playing and focused on public sex outdoors, something worth noting has been a violation of OnlyFans rules after they outlawed outdoor content many months ago.

The couple was earning 50,000 to 60,000 baht per month with their sex shows and police seized two hard drives, a notebook computer, a mobile phone, as well as clothing and bank books as evidence.

They are the second high profile OnlyFans content creators arrested after police in Thailand vowed to crack down on OnlyFans users and issued specific warnings for those who take pictures and videos wearing sexy police uniforms.

The crackdown has received backlash from the community where bar girls and freelancers have had no source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have turned to selling content online instead to survive after entertainment and nightlife industries received no support from the government, prompting calls for reform in Thailand’s prostitution and sex laws.

Those caught creating and posting sexual content online can face charges of 60,000 and up to 3 years in prison for creating the material and another 100,000 baht and up to 5 years in prison for posting it online.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

HolyCowCm
2021-10-06 11:56
This TT news is certainly late to the gate. Already on the Thai news 3 or so days already. And there was a blurred provocative video on tv as well, especially when she was but t naked and on her…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-06 12:03
27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: quite a scenic place that people often take selfies, A selie, with people having sex in the background.
gazmo16
2021-10-06 12:13
it's a good job there is nothing more important going on in Thailand right now for the Government and police and really concentrate all their efforts on things like this ...
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending