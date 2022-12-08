Connect with us

Thailand

9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well

Published

 on 

Photo via Thairath

A nine year old boy was rescued yesterday after he fell into a 2-metre-deep well on an abandoned strawberry farm in the central province of Nakhon Nayok. Fortunately, the boy, Tawan, had a mobile phone with him so he could alert his grandmother who then called a neighbour to help.

The neighbour who took the call, 72 year old Thawee Sarika, said that he went to look for the well and Tawan. After a short search, he heard Tawan calling “Grandpa Wee! Grandpa Wee!” Thawee rushed to the spot to find Tawan in the 60 x 60 centimetre well.

After he located Tawan in the abandoned well he notified the emergency services.

The rescue team arrived at the scene at 6.30pm when it was dark. The team praised Tawan’s courage and threw him a bottle of water to rehydrate because he had been in the well for over an hour.

The rescue team then lowered a plastic chair on a rope and asked him to stand on it so they could pull him up.

After he emerged from his ordeal he told the media that the strawberry farm was not in use and the area was quiet and dark, adding it was lucky he had a mobile phone on him to ask for help.

Tawan told reporters that he walked to a neighbour’s house to look for his grandmother because she was not home. But while he was on his way he tripped and fell down the well, adding he did not notice it because it was covered with a sheet and grass.

The story ended well, however, the rescue team checked Tawan’s body for any cuts, bruises and injuries and then sent the boy back home safely.

 

Trending