Events
Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
American rapper Travis Scott will headline Rolling Loud Festival set to take place in Pattaya in eastern Thailand during Songkran next year.
Rolling Loud’s inaugural three-day party in Thailand, held from April 13-15 at Legend Siam in Pattaya, marks the festival’s expansion into Asia for the first time.
Scott is one of three headliners, according to Rolling Loud’s website. Festival organisers promised hip-hop fans the festival would feature 66 artists in total.
Jacques Bermon Webster II, better known by his stage name Travis Scott, has achieved four No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and won a Billboard Music Award, a Latin Grammy Award, and several BET Hip Hop Awards.
In November 2021, Travis Scott came under fire after a crowd crush killed at least ten people on the first night of his festival Astroworld in his hometown of Houston, Texas. A further 25 were hospitalised and around 300 received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.
Scott was criticised for continuing his show for 37 minutes after the festival was declared a mass casualty incident. Scott claimed he wasn’t aware of what had happened.
The victims ranged from nine to 27 years old.
Travis Scott was accused of inciting the crowd, asking the audience, “Who wants to rage?”
Moments later, Scott spotted an ambulance trying to make its way through the crowd of 50,000 people and said “There’s an ambulance in the crowd, whoa whoa whoa.”
The music momentarily stopped. Scott said, “If everybody is good, put a middle finger up in the sky.” As the music resumed, Scott urged the crowd to make the “ground shake.”
In 2019, Scott was criticised for allegedly “causing a stampede” during his performance at Rolling Loud Festival. A lawsuit claimed that Scott was negligent by encouraging the crowd to become aggressive while people were “injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting and being trampled.”
Scott shows are known for their chaotic energy, as is Rolling Loud Festival.
Billboard magazine called Rolling Loud “the be-all of hip-hop festivals” and Complex called it “one of the biggest rap-only festivals in the world.”
Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Future, A$AP Rocky, and Action Bronson are just a few artists who have headlined the festival in the past.
However, the festival has been criticised by NPR as a “hotbed for arrests.” The New York Times said, “Rolling Loud events have been connected to arrests and violence in the past.” Insider described the 2019 Miami festival as “plagued by chaos.”
On the first day of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, multiple objects were thrown at rapper Kid Cudi from the crowd, including a water bottle that hit his face.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well
Thailand News Today | Sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwoman
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Whale washes up on beach in South Thailand
Last jumbo – the last Boeing 747 leaves the gate
Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week
Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14
Kuwaiti overstayer busted in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
What next for Bali as Indonesia bans sex?
Jailed politician erects billboard to wish voters Happy New Year
Beastly reptile crocs the world of small village in southern Thailand
Pattaya officials continue to struggle with homeless problem
Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Fifteen drug smugglers shot dead after gunfight with Thai soldiers in Chiang Mai
Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok