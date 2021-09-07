Connect with us

Thailand

68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nanantaphat Gappayamin/Flickr

A new school programme, the “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” is being launched to reopen 68 schools across Thailand. The programme is being launched by the Ministry of Education.

Education Ministry spokesperson, Kesthip Supawanich, says the schools that are part of the new programme include 44 schools from the Office of the Private Education Commission, 20 schools from the Special Education Bureau, 3 from the Primary Education Area Office, and 1 from the Secondary Education Service Area Office. Kesthip says there are 3 conditions to the programme:

  1. Reopened schools must be boarding schools
  2. The learning must be voluntary
  3. The school’s readiness must be in line with health measures

The select schools also must have approval from parents and the provincial disease control committee. There must also be isolation spaces and safety zones set up. The schools will also be inspected by the Education Ministry and Public Health Ministry. And, the schools will have to report their situation through both the MOECOVID and Thai Stop Covid plus apps.

Kesthip went on to say that when students over 12, and teachers have been vaccinated, classes will be a combination of online and on-site learning. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong says some private schools will be part of the programme.

Kesthip says the permanent secretary for education, Supat Champathong, has talked about the matter with the Royal College of Pediatricians, the Disease Control Department, and the Health Department about safe teaching methods and students being vaccinated. She adds that doctors insisted that the vaccines must be safe, and more research is being done to verify their safety. She adds that vaccinations will be voluntary, and parents can decide for themselves whether or not to vaccinate their children.

The spokesperson concluded her remarks by saying if vaccination centres are ready and that if people trust vaccines, schools can probably re-open for onsite learning in the second semester.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

