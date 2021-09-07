Connect with us

Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents

"Life Bags" distributed by 5 Star Marine to Phuket residents.

The following is a press release from 5 Star Marine, Ann’s Kitchen and Royal Phuket Marine on their one-day “Fundraising Experience” which raised 65,000 baht to help Phuket residents in need.

With the continued economic effect in Thailand from Covid-19, new and innovative charity efforts are needed to engage both expats and locals in order to help the 48,000+ Phuket residents in need.

For the first time since 5 Star Marine started providing Life Bags to the local community over 18 months ago, they combined their resources with Royal Phuket Marina and Ann’s Kitchen and managed to raise 65,000 baht. The tour operator, marina, and restaurant held “Fundraising Experience” on Saturday Coral Island’s Banana Beach.

“We felt that a new approach to engaging the community in our efforts was needed, in addition we wanted to provide our local community with an opportunity to get out and explore the wonderful islands around Phuket,” Shaun Stenning, owner of 5 Star Marine, said.

“It was so wonderful to see families and couples from all across Phuket join with us to explore Banana Beach at Coral Island. The smiling faces of the children combined with the positive energy of supporting a good cause made for a truly memorable day.”

In addition to 5 Star Marine providing boats, crews and supplies. Yaowaret Jackson the owner of Ann’s Kitchen provided a delicious breakfast spread for all attendees with fresh fruit and juices as well.

“I have been closely watching the amazing work that Shaun and 5 Star Marine have been doing and I was more than happy to support this great fundraising initiative and day. We’ve been struggling through this Pandemic like most restaurants in Phuket, but we are happy to help out where we can,” Yaowaret Jackson said.

52 people joined the day trip, where Covid Social Distancing principles were followed. 4 boats from the 5 Star Marine fleet went out on a day of island hopping, snorkelling and relaxing beach time at the wonderful Banana Beach on Coral Island.

“The fundraising efforts came just in time as we received a call on Monday morning for emergency food relief support for over 750 families that are in immediate need of assistance. I feel so thankful to the people who attended on the tour on Sunday – allowing us now to feed these 750 families on Tuesday,” Shaun said.

 

