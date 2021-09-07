Connect with us

Protests

Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign

Protesters gathered at Bangkok’s Asok interaction yesterday, calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. For the past year, pro-democracy groups have been pushing for the prime minister to step down, but with the latest wave of Covid-19 surpassing more than 1 million infections, along with a limited supply of vaccines, protesters now say Prayut should resign due to mismanagement during the pandemic.

The protesters gathered in a so-called “car mob,” driving their motorbikes to the protest site, honking their horns and raising their hands in the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the Thai government.

One protest leader told the Bangkok post that the Asok intersection will become a protest base until the prime minister steps down. He even said that a permanent structure will be erected at the interaction if Prayut does not resign.

“We have made our stance clear that this is the peaceful protest. We have also coordinated with local police and our protest site is nowhere near ‘sensitive symbolic grounds’, so this is a safe political space that everyone can join.”

Protesters at Bangkok's Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-07 15:37
Oh great, they don't call themselves "pro democracy" protesters anymore. Just a mob. It's getting better
image
Poolie
2021-09-07 15:44
4 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: Oh great, they don't call themselves "pro democracy" protesters anymore. Just a mob. It's getting better There's not that many of them either, regardless of anything else. Maybe 100 on a good day. Maybe the…
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-07 15:52
5 minutes ago, Poolie said: There's not that many of them either, regardless of anything else. Maybe 100 on a good day. Maybe the vote put them off calling themselves 'pro-democracy.' My friend runs big hotel just across the Terminal…
