Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot

Thai capital scores high with remote workers for low costs, fast WiFi, and café culture charm

Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
64 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Bookaway

Bangkok has bagged the title of the world’s dream city for digital nomads, beating out 1,300 other hotspots to take the crown as the top destination for remote workers in 2025.

According to a global survey by travel platform HotelWithTub, Thailand’s buzzing capital has been crowned the number one city on the planet for digital nomads this year, scoring 91 out of 100 in key categories including cost of living, Internet stability, safety, and sheer popularity online.

The poll, which ranked the top 100 destinations from a field of over 1,300 cities worldwide, reflects Bangkok’s growing rep as the ideal playground for plugged-in professionals chasing sunshine and stable Wi-Fi.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan proudly announced the win today, July 18, saying the city’s appeal comes down to a winning mix of affordability, convenience, vibrant lifestyle, and endless co-working options, from sleek towers to leafy garden cafés.

Picture of Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan, courtesy of KhaoSod

“Bangkok has something for everyone: reliable infrastructure, rich culture, and a lifestyle that suits modern, mobile workers. “We thank the Thai people for helping drive the country forward and putting Thailand on the map, once again.”

And it’s not just the Big Mango turning heads. Nakhon Ratchasima, better known as Korat, also made waves, ranking fifth on the global list, whereas Koh Pha Ngan was 13th, and Chiang Mai 26th, proving that remote work life doesn’t have to be all city smog and skyscrapers.

Picture courtesy of Pattaya City Tour Co.,

Bangkok topped the satisfaction rankings with an impressive 4.55 out of 5 from survey respondents, cementing its status as a digital nomad dream, whether you’re coding in a condo, designing in a downtown café, or Zooming from a rooftop with skyline views.

The Thai government says it’s committed to boosting the country’s digital infrastructure and remote work appeal even further, aiming to transform Thailand into a global hub for talent, tech, and tropical living.

Picture of Soi Cowboy (above) and China town (below) courtesy of Food & Wine and Klook Travel

