Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links

The Thai government is working towards enhanced collaboration with Malaysia to improve infrastructure and cross-border connectivity, with a focus on connecting roads and railways.

Transport Minister Suriya Juengrunreangkit hosted Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke in Bangkok on May 2, where both parties discussed improving transport networks for faster and safer travel and freight between the two countries.

Key outcomes from the meeting include an agreement to fast-track two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) related to cross-border transport: one for goods and another for passengers. The aim is to finalise these MoUs by July to bolster economic activities, address freight transport challenges, and facilitate travel for citizens.

The ministers also supported the integration of digital driving licence databases with international driving permits through ASEAN mechanisms. Regarding rail transport, discussions were held on reviving the train line between Sungai Kolok station in Narathiwat province, Thailand, and Rantau Panjang, Malaysia.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) will utilise the KTMB-SRT Joint Conference to establish a timeline for resuming these services.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project, expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, aiming to restore historical cross-border transport links. Additionally, Thailand and Malaysia are planning to revive a train line between Bangkok and Butterworth in Penang, Malaysia, by July.

The SRT had ceased its express train service from Bangkok to Butterworth in 2016, with the current route terminating at Padang Besar station in Songkla’s Sadao district.

Minister Suriya described the revived operation as a significant milestone in connecting the two countries. Discussions also covered easing international rail freight transport, particularly advocating for a Single Window Inspection system at entry points to reduce cargo inspection times.

Anthony Loke’s visit to Thailand follows a recent visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Malaysia, showcasing both nations’ commitment to strengthening their diplomatic relations and bilateral cooperation. Minister Suriya highlighted the meeting as a crucial opportunity for exchanging suggestions and planning future collaborations, reported Bangkok Post.