Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links

Joint infrastructure plans promise streamlined travel and trade between the two neighbours

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025
56 1 minute read
Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Thai government is working towards enhanced collaboration with Malaysia to improve infrastructure and cross-border connectivity, with a focus on connecting roads and railways.

Transport Minister Suriya Juengrunreangkit hosted Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke in Bangkok on May 2, where both parties discussed improving transport networks for faster and safer travel and freight between the two countries.

Key outcomes from the meeting include an agreement to fast-track two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) related to cross-border transport: one for goods and another for passengers. The aim is to finalise these MoUs by July to bolster economic activities, address freight transport challenges, and facilitate travel for citizens.

The ministers also supported the integration of digital driving licence databases with international driving permits through ASEAN mechanisms. Regarding rail transport, discussions were held on reviving the train line between Sungai Kolok station in Narathiwat province, Thailand, and Rantau Panjang, Malaysia.

Related Articles

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) will utilise the KTMB-SRT Joint Conference to establish a timeline for resuming these services.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project, expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, aiming to restore historical cross-border transport links. Additionally, Thailand and Malaysia are planning to revive a train line between Bangkok and Butterworth in Penang, Malaysia, by July.

The SRT had ceased its express train service from Bangkok to Butterworth in 2016, with the current route terminating at Padang Besar station in Songkla’s Sadao district.

Minister Suriya described the revived operation as a significant milestone in connecting the two countries. Discussions also covered easing international rail freight transport, particularly advocating for a Single Window Inspection system at entry points to reduce cargo inspection times.

Anthony Loke’s visit to Thailand follows a recent visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Malaysia, showcasing both nations’ commitment to strengthening their diplomatic relations and bilateral cooperation. Minister Suriya highlighted the meeting as a crucial opportunity for exchanging suggestions and planning future collaborations, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Latest Thailand News
Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road Thailand News

Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road

16 minutes ago
Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China Thailand News

Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China

40 minutes ago
Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted Crime News

Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted

60 minutes ago
Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand Crime News

Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links Transport News

Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links

3 hours ago
Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people Thailand News

Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

3 hours ago
Thai man dies in lightning strike while on motorcycle Thailand News

Thai man dies in lightning strike while on motorcycle

3 hours ago
Man arrested after fatal sickle attack over neighbour dispute Crime News

Man arrested after fatal sickle attack over neighbour dispute

3 hours ago
Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges Crime News

Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges

4 hours ago
Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation Pattaya News

Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation

4 hours ago
Friend arrested for fatal shooting of bank worker in Nonthaburi Crime News

Friend arrested for fatal shooting of bank worker in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Violence in Narathiwat claims lives, sparking urgent security measures South Thailand News

Violence in Narathiwat claims lives, sparking urgent security measures

4 hours ago
Two students found dead after Pattani flash flood tragedy South Thailand News

Two students found dead after Pattani flash flood tragedy

5 hours ago
Fire erupts on yacht off Na Jomtien coast, no casualties reported Thailand News

Fire erupts on yacht off Na Jomtien coast, no casualties reported

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for Thailand with potential flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for Thailand with potential flash floods

5 hours ago
Pattaya police bust illegal gambling ring, 10 arrested Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust illegal gambling ring, 10 arrested

23 hours ago
Thailand urged to adopt single cigarette tax rate to boost revenue Thailand News

Thailand urged to adopt single cigarette tax rate to boost revenue

23 hours ago
Thailand hotel prices soar, low season sparks price war fears Business News

Thailand hotel prices soar, low season sparks price war fears

24 hours ago
Jackpot! Sisaket couple clears debt with Thai lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Sisaket couple clears debt with Thai lottery win

1 day ago
400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport

1 day ago
Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo Phuket News

Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo

1 day ago
Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien Pattaya News

Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien

1 day ago
No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working Thailand News

No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working

1 day ago
Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video) Phuket News

Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)

1 day ago
Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya&#8217;s Jomtien Pattaya News

Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya’s Jomtien

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

BMTA to launch super app for Bangkok commuters in October

BMTA to launch super app for Bangkok commuters in October

5 days ago
FBS brings joy to vulnerable communities during Ramadan

FBS brings joy to vulnerable communities during Ramadan

2 weeks ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

3 weeks ago
Thai and mighty! Thailand leapfrogs Malaysia in global rankings

Thai and mighty! Thailand leapfrogs Malaysia in global rankings

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x