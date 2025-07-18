Pattaya motorbike taxi driver found dead in apartment

Pattaya was rocked by a tragic late-night discovery when a local motorcycle taxi driver was found dead in his apartment, shocking his community and leaving his wife devastated.

The grim scene unfolded at 1.06am today, July 18, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit received a call about a body found in a room at an unnamed apartment block on Soi Chalermphrakiat 13.

Police Lieutenant Sakayaphap Chaidech of Pattaya City Police Station rushed to the scene alongside rescue volunteers.

The body of 52 year old Subin Boonpeng, a well-known local motorcycle taxi driver, was found lying lifeless on his bed in room B2 of the three-storey building.

Officers believe he had been dead for at least three hours before being discovered. There were no signs of a struggle, break-in, or theft, and police have ruled out foul play for now.

At the scene, Subin’s wife, 42 year old Kanjana Dondan, was seen weeping in shock. She told investigators her husband had been suffering from chronic exhaustion, often working long hours and staying up late due to the demanding nature of his job.

Kanjana said she last had contact with him around 9pm yesterday, July 17. When he failed to answer repeated phone calls or open the door to their apartment, she panicked. Desperate, she climbed over the back wall and entered through a window—only to find Subin cold, stiff, and unresponsive, The Pattaya News reported.

In a state of distress, she immediately alerted rescue workers.

“He barely slept because of the job. I was worried when he didn’t answer. I had a bad feeling,” she reportedly told police.

Officers conducted a detailed sweep of the room and surrounding area before transferring Subin’s body to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute in Bangkok for an autopsy. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Police say further investigations are ongoing, though initial signs suggest the man may have died from health-related issues brought on by stress and fatigue.

In a similar incident, two foreign men were found dead just hours and floors apart in a South Pattaya condominium, triggering a police investigation into the unsettling coincidence.

Pattaya police were called to the fifth floor of a condo behind the Tukcom shopping centre at 2pm yesterday, where a Swedish man was discovered deceased in his room.

Shockingly, just two hours later, an Australian man was found dead in another unit on the seventh floor of the same building.