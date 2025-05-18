Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

High-stakes river chase ends in major drug bust near international border crossing

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Navy forces in Bueng Kan pursued and apprehended a suspect attempting to smuggle one million methamphetamine pills across the Mekong River.

This operation ended in a collision, injuring both the police and the suspect. The incident occurred yesterday, May 17, at the Mekong Riverine Unit in Bueng Kan district, Nong Khai province.

Captain Suchart Udomnak, deputy commander of the unit, coordinated with security forces, police, military, and related agencies to announce the seizure of 1,006,000 methamphetamine pills. The suspect, a 36 year old M, resides in Mueang district, Bueng Kan province.

The arrest followed intelligence reports about a large drug shipment crossing the Mekong River from a neighbouring country. Police set up a surveillance operation near the riverbank in Ban Tha Krai.

As dawn approached, a Nissan car, with the registration number กฉ 4045 from Nakhon Phanom, arrived along with a motorcycle. Two men loaded sacks into the car before swiftly departing.

Officers who had been observing the scene pursued the vehicle along Highway 212, signalling for the car to stop for a search. However, the car accelerated and attempted to evade capture until reaching Baan Huai Sam Yot in Pong Pueai subdistrict, Mueang Bueng Kan district.

To prevent further escape, the officers decided to collide with the suspect’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to veer off the road. Both the officers and M, the car’s driver, sustained injuries.

A search of the vehicle revealed three sacks containing a total of 1,006,000 methamphetamine pills. Further investigation is underway to expand on the case, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on April 22, the Surasak Montri Task Force, working alongside soldiers, border patrol police, and local police, intercepted a drug trafficking operation originating from a neighbouring country, resulting in the seizure of 300,000 methamphetamine pills.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Area and head of the northeastern border’s anti-narcotics command (NBYorSor.24), noted that drug smuggling along the border continues to follow a persistent ant army pattern, with small groups transporting narcotics in waves.

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news.

