Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

Repairman found dead with severe head injuries, CPR attempts failed

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
103 2 minutes read
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred last night when a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck resulted in the death of a 34 year old motorcycle repairman.

The incident took place at the entrance of Wat Thung Khru, located on Pracha Uthit Road in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district.

Police Colonel Aphiwat Phuakinsang, Deputy Investigator of Thung Khru Police Station, responded swiftly to the scene at 10.23pm yesterday, June 6, coordinating with forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the accident site, a grey Ford pickup truck, with registration number 2 ขฌ 1777 Bangkok, was found parked in the leftmost lane, with a damaged right front door and shattered windshield. The driver, a man around 50 years old, remained at the scene to provide information to the police.

Related Articles

The repairman, Likhitkul, was found dead, lying on the road. His injuries included an open wound on his chin, a forehead puncture, as well as a fractured jaw and neck, with significant bleeding from his mouth, nose, and ears. Despite attempts at CPR by rescue volunteers, he could not be revived.

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck | News by Thaiger

Volunteer S, who was present during the incident, shared that when he arrived, Likhitkul was unconscious with blood coming from his ears and mouth. He initially secured Likhitkul’s neck and assessed the injuries before rescue teams arrived to perform CPR. He noted the absence of a helmet and the narrowness of the road, advising caution due to potential traffic congestion in the evening.

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck | News by Thaiger

Likhitkul’s partner, 29 year old Pop, revealed that he was on his way home to deliver items to his mother and young son. He supported his blind mother and 10 year old son, who is in the fourth or fifth grade. Pop expressed concern for the family’s future, urging compassionate individuals to assist the now vulnerable family.

Likhitkul’s mother, 62 year old Ladda Lertboonkan, who is blind, described her son as the family’s pillar. She shared her struggle to care for her grandson, the deceased’s son, who is only 10 years old. Ladda recounted how Likhitkul managed all household needs and expressed disbelief at his sudden passing. She has been blind for over 30 years due to a cataract surgery gone wrong, leaving her unable to live independently outside the home, reported KhaoSod.

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck | News by Thaiger

Police and forensic specialists have sent Likhitkul’s body to Siriraj Hospital for a detailed examination. The police are also conducting a thorough inquiry with the pickup truck driver at Thung Khru Police Station, pursuing the legal process to determine the cause and accountability of the accident.

Latest Thailand News
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

29 seconds ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

28 minutes ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

2 hours ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

2 hours ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

3 hours ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

3 hours ago
Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort Pattaya News

Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort

3 hours ago
Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut Thailand News

Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut

4 hours ago
Princess Sirindhorn opens National Rice and Farmers Day event Thailand News

Princess Sirindhorn opens National Rice and Farmers Day event

4 hours ago
Monster rains, surging seas and storm warnings slam Thailand Thailand News

Monster rains, surging seas and storm warnings slam Thailand

4 hours ago
Thailand’s long-delayed airport high-speed rail finally back on track Thailand News

Thailand’s long-delayed airport high-speed rail finally back on track

5 hours ago
Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area Thailand News

Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area

21 hours ago
Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia Thailand News

Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia

21 hours ago
4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin Crime News

4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin

21 hours ago
Phuket marine life in crisis as biologists save species Phuket News

Phuket marine life in crisis as biologists save species

22 hours ago
Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out Thailand News

Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out

22 hours ago
Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries Pattaya News

Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries

22 hours ago
Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized Chiang Mai News

Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized

23 hours ago
Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal Thailand News

Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal

23 hours ago
Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client Thailand News

Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client

24 hours ago
Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual Tourism News

Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual

1 day ago
Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day

1 day ago
Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies Thailand News

Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies

1 day ago
Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation Thailand News

Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation

1 day ago
Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day Phuket News

Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
103 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

2 days ago
Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways

Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways

2 days ago
Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

2 days ago
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x