Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

A tragic accident occurred last night when a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck resulted in the death of a 34 year old motorcycle repairman.

The incident took place at the entrance of Wat Thung Khru, located on Pracha Uthit Road in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district.

Police Colonel Aphiwat Phuakinsang, Deputy Investigator of Thung Khru Police Station, responded swiftly to the scene at 10.23pm yesterday, June 6, coordinating with forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the accident site, a grey Ford pickup truck, with registration number 2 ขฌ 1777 Bangkok, was found parked in the leftmost lane, with a damaged right front door and shattered windshield. The driver, a man around 50 years old, remained at the scene to provide information to the police.

The repairman, Likhitkul, was found dead, lying on the road. His injuries included an open wound on his chin, a forehead puncture, as well as a fractured jaw and neck, with significant bleeding from his mouth, nose, and ears. Despite attempts at CPR by rescue volunteers, he could not be revived.

Volunteer S, who was present during the incident, shared that when he arrived, Likhitkul was unconscious with blood coming from his ears and mouth. He initially secured Likhitkul’s neck and assessed the injuries before rescue teams arrived to perform CPR. He noted the absence of a helmet and the narrowness of the road, advising caution due to potential traffic congestion in the evening.

Likhitkul’s partner, 29 year old Pop, revealed that he was on his way home to deliver items to his mother and young son. He supported his blind mother and 10 year old son, who is in the fourth or fifth grade. Pop expressed concern for the family’s future, urging compassionate individuals to assist the now vulnerable family.

Likhitkul’s mother, 62 year old Ladda Lertboonkan, who is blind, described her son as the family’s pillar. She shared her struggle to care for her grandson, the deceased’s son, who is only 10 years old. Ladda recounted how Likhitkul managed all household needs and expressed disbelief at his sudden passing. She has been blind for over 30 years due to a cataract surgery gone wrong, leaving her unable to live independently outside the home, reported KhaoSod.

Police and forensic specialists have sent Likhitkul’s body to Siriraj Hospital for a detailed examination. The police are also conducting a thorough inquiry with the pickup truck driver at Thung Khru Police Station, pursuing the legal process to determine the cause and accountability of the accident.