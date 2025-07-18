Pattaya mob attack: Bolt driver beaten by gang of 30

Pattaya’s nightlife turned violent in the early hours of today when a Bolt driver was viciously attacked by a mob of more than 30 people, leaving tourists and bar staff in shock.

The savage assault unfolded at 3.36am today, July 18, along Pattaya Second Road near Soi 10, where police responded to frantic calls about a mass brawl.

Officers arrived to find chaos — a crowd of panicked onlookers, foreign tourists in distress, and blood on the pavement.

The victim, identified as 35 year old Weerasek Janthanon, was found dazed, his face swollen and bruised, with abrasions covering his body.

Rescue workers gave him emergency first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital. His overturned Honda Wave 110 motorcycle lay at the scene.

Weerasek told police he was waiting for a fare by the roadside when the mob appeared out of nowhere and launched a sudden, unprovoked attack.

In fear for his life, he bolted towards a nearby bar for help, but the gang chased him down.

According to witnesses, Weerasek collapsed in front of the bar as the group caught up with him and began beating him with fists and bottles.

One witness described a single attacker leading the charge, sparking the group’s frenzied violence.

Bar staff and tourists who tried to step in were also injured during the clash.

“The man was running like hell, screaming for help, then collapsed right outside the bar. They just kept going at him,” one witness told police.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear. The victim insists he had no prior conflict with any of the assailants, The Pattaya News reported.

Furthermore, it is not clear whether it is linked to another case where a Thai woman accused Pattaya police officers of failing to take action after she lodged a sexual assault complaint against a Bolt motorcycle taxi rider.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station have launched an urgent investigation, deploying patrol units and working with witnesses to identify the attackers. CCTV footage from the area is currently being reviewed, but no arrests have been made at the time of reporting.