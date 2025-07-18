Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower

A 27 year old ladyboy woman flipped the script in Pattaya after claiming an Indian man swiped her cash while she was in the shower, in a steamy Walking Street encounter that ended with police dragging him off to the cells.

The distressed victim arrived at Pattaya City Police Station at 3am today, July 18, to file a complaint against 34 year old Indian national Nizamuddin, accusing him of stealing 7,000 baht during a late-night meet-up gone wrong.

The woman told Police Lieutenant Sakyachai Chaidet that she met the man at an Indian pub on the city’s notorious Walking Street. After a few drinks and friendly flirting, they agreed to carry on the fun at a nearby guesthouse in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung.

But once inside the room, she claims the man persuaded her to take a shower. When she emerged, she saw him hastily closing the safe. A quick check of her bag confirmed her worst fears, the cash was gone.

When she tried to leave, she alleges the man tried to stop her, sparking a commotion that was overheard by guesthouse staff, who quickly contacted Tourist Police.

“The whole time, he was acting strange, like he was drunk or high,” she said. “His tongue was sticking out, and he was behaving oddly.”

Officers found the man in a state of distress, sobbing and speaking incoherently. He was taken into custody to calm down but became agitated and began shouting once inside the holding cell, Channel 7 reported.

The case presents a rare role reversal in Pattaya, where it’s usually foreign men reporting theft by ladyboys, not the other way around.

Just weeks earlier, another Indian tourist, 45 year old Sudip, reported being fleeced by a Thai sex worker who allegedly disappeared with 20,000 baht after telling him to shower first.

Pattaya police are continuing their investigation and say legal action will be taken pending further evidence and statements from both sides.