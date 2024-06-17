Former soapy king Chuwit Kamolvisit in palliative care abroad

Picture courtesy of Tima Miroshnichenko from pexels.com

Nipit Intharasombat provided an update on the health condition of Chuwit Kamolvisit, who is receiving palliative care for cancer treatment abroad. The former soapy king and politician has been in the UK for treatment since late last year.

A former Member of Parliament for Phatthalung, Nipit, shared this news on Facebook. He mentioned that he had reached out to Chuwit via the popular messaging app LINE.

“Many people have asked me about Chuwit Kamolvisit. I messaged him, and he replied that he is now under palliative care. Chuwit asked me if I would continue in politics. I told him I had stepped down. He responded that it was a good decision because politics nowadays requires a lot of money, which is not suitable for me. I shared this to alleviate the concerns of those who miss Chuwit Kamolvisit.”

Chuwit has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer in the UK since late 2022. Previously, rumours about his health had been circulating until his daughter, Tak Takarn Kamolvisit, posted a picture with him, quelling the speculations.

The news of Chuwit’s health condition has been a shock to many. Diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, he reportedly has less than eight months to live. Despite this, Chuwit has expressed his desire to live each day as if it were his last.

Chuwit’s departure to the UK for terminal cancer treatment has drawn significant public attention and support. Many people have rallied to offer their encouragement during this challenging time, reported Khaosod.

In related political news, Thai PM Srettha Thavisin tested positive for Covid-19. Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke reported that the Bangkok-born prime minister consulted a doctor last Friday upon noticing the symptoms.

The test results confirmed the Covid infection. Medical advice has been given to the prime minister to rest until he is no longer contagious, with additional monitoring planned for the early part of this week.