What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26)

The air quality in Bangkok might not be the best these days, but that doesn’t mean your weekend plans have to suffer. Bangkok, as always, is full of exciting events and activities. From moutwatering food and flea markets to free film screenings, there’s no shortage of ways to keep entertaind in the city.

To help you make the most of your weekend, we’ve rounded up five of the best things to do in Bangkok from January 24 to 26, just for you.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26)

In addition to the following 5 events, the legendary K-pop group 2NE1 and the popular J-pop duo YOASOBI are also coming to Bangkok this weekend. For more concerts, check out our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Pizza Beyond Borders: From Shanghai to Bangkok at Massilia Ruamrudee

Date & Time: Friday, January 24, from 6pm

Location: Massilia Ruamrudee, 15, 1 Soi Ruamrudee Community, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Free entry

This Friday night, Two of Asia’s finest pizza maestros, Chef Michele Fernando from Massilia and Chef Paolo Salvo from Shanghai’s Bottega, are teaming up to bring an inspired menu. You’ll get to try a special menu full of creative pizza combinations, alongside some classic favourites from Massilia’s usual offerings. It’s every pizza lover’s dream!

The Nordic Film Festival at the Garden of the Embassy of Denmark

Date & Time: Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25

Location: The Garden of the Embassy of Denmark, 10 Soi Atthakan Prasit, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 1012

Price: Free

Are you a film buff or a lover of Nordic culture? If yes, then The Nordic Film Festival is the place to be this weekend. Organised by the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, this two-day event is all about celebrating Nordic culture through film.

Over the two evenings, they’ll show four films, one from each country. These include Comedy Queen from Sweden, Sonja from Norway, Tove from Finland, and The Promise Land from Denmark.

The films are in Nordic languages but have English subtitles, so everyone can follow along. The best part is that it’s free! Just get there early because it’s first-come, first-served.

Made by Legacy Flea Market #17

Date & Time: Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26, from 1pm to 11pm

Location: WHARF 38, 573 1, Bang Phong Phang, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120

Price: 150 baht per day (at the door) / free entry for children aged 0 to 13 years

If you’re into vintage treasures, one-of-a-kind finds, and a vibrant community vibe, you’ll want to stop by Wharf 38 this weekend. You can explore over 200 handpicked vendors offering verything from vintage fashion and designer pieces to rare vinyl records, artisanal crafts, and imported furniture.

There’ll be food and drink, too, with a mix of local flavours, global bites, cocktails, and craft beverages to keep you fuelled as you explore. Plus, live music and DJ sets will make it as much a feast for the ears as it is for the eyes.

Rangoon Tea House Pop-Up at Chim Chim Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, January 25, from 5pm to 10pm

Location: Chim Chim’s Backyard, 865 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Free entry

Rangoon Tea House is taking over Chim Chim’s backyard in Bangkok this Saturday, and you’re invited. They’re serving dishes inspired by their favourite places in Rangoon’s Chinatown.

You can expect braised duck noodles, chicken satay, steamed kaya toast, and even biscuit paratha with grilled mutton curry. Oh, and they’re doing Burmese street-food pizzas, too!

If you’re up for some fun, there’ll also be games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and wine pong. No tickets, no fuss. Just bring your appetite for food, fun, and good vibes.

The Life That Was at LiFE Studio

Date & Time: Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, 7.30pm (additional matinee shows at 2pm)

Location: LiFE Studio, 234 Bamrung Mueang Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Price: 1,350 baht

If you’re craving some soul-stirring theatre, The Life That Was at LiFE Studio is a must-see this weekend. This original play will take you on an emotional journey through love, loss, and identity.

With a focus on LGBTQ+ love and the complexities of human connection, the raw and tender story is brought to life by Sinjai Plengpanich, Thanaporn Wagprayoon, Sarinya Olsson, Anuchyd Sapanpong, and Danainan Kridakorn Na Ayudhya.

So, where will you be this weekend? Whether you want to eat as much pizza as you want or see a movie, be sure to have fun!

Looking for a place to welcome the Year of the Snake? Take a look at our list of where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Bangkok.