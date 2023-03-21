3 police attacked by 30 vendors while inspecting product piracy at a Thai market

Photo via Matichon

A group of 30 vendors attacked three officers from the Ang Thong Police Station while they were conducting a product piracy raid at a Thai market in the central province of Ang Thong on March 16. The police officers later filed a complaint about the assault while the vendors claimed they thought the officers were fake police.

The deputy inspector of the Ang Thong Police Station, Jakkapong Sisuwan, revealed that he and seven other officers raided a market in the Saladaeng subdistrict of Ang Thong after being notified that counterfeit goods were being sold there

During the raid, the investigating officers discovered several shops selling counterfeit phone cases. So, they seized the products as evidence and invited the vendors to the police station for further questioning and prosecution. One man became angry and gathered a group of men to attack the police officers. They turned off the lights where there was a free for all and the men viciously attacked the cops.

Jakkapong said every officer had weapons with them but they did not fight back. Instead, they gradually withdrew from the area and went to Pa Moke Hospital to get treated for their injuries. Jakkapong added that two other officers, Thanit Narkchan and Nonwithit Ditsapong, suffered mild injuries. Mobile phones and tablets of some officers were destroyed at the scene.

The vendors were later summoned for further questioning. They informed the police that they thought the group were fake police officers who came to extort their money. They claimed that they attacked the officers to protect themselves.

Ang Thong Police officers have not yet issued any charges against the vendors, and the officers have insisted that they will provide justice for both parties involved.