Central Thailand
Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thai police have yesterday seized 50 million baht worth of fake “designer” products in the central province of Nakhon Nayok. Officers from the Department of Special Investigation found 60,000-70,000 fake products following raids on 15 warehouses in the main city district.
The products had counterfeit logos of some of the world’s most famous, pricey brands, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coach and Longchamp.
The police have now arrested the warehouse keeper, a Cambodian man so far only known as Heng. They arrested two other suspects as well. The police brought all of the suspects to Bangkok for questioning. The police had to put the massive number of products into fertiliser bags, and then lug the bags onto 10 trucks.
The same group of suspects had been arrested three times in the past, with lawsuits underway. Even though this is their fourth time being arrested, the value of the goods seized is higher this time than the value of goods in previous arrests.
This isn’t the first time that criminals in Thailand have been caught with fake designer goods. Last year, a Chinese man was arrested for allegedly importing 3 million pairs of fake designer sunglasses worth around 300 million baht. Police found the sunglasses in raids of two locations in Bangkok’s Thonburi area.
As with the recent raid in Nakhon Nayok, the sunglasses had major brand names. These included Ray Ban, Gucci, Oakley, Chanel, Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, Mont Blanc, Marc Jacobs, Armani, Fendi and Versace.
SOURCE: Amarin TV
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After accident, Bangkok governor wants to control crowding at train stations
Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
One dead and one rescued from deep well after cover breaks
Terrorists kill at least 20 in Somalia hotel attack
Election Commission discussing prime minister term limit today
Krabi tour boat captain missing after falling into ocean
Escalator accident at Bangkok train station leaves 27 injured
A guide to bringing your pets to Thailand
Phuket car suddenly catches fire
Fight over haircut in salon ends with man and wife dead
Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
100 masseuses in Phuket complain of 150 baht massage shop
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime3 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Thailand1 day ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
Phang Nga3 days ago
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand2 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Recent comments: