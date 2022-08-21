Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand

Thai police have yesterday seized 50 million baht worth of fake “designer” products in the central province of Nakhon Nayok. Officers from the Department of Special Investigation found 60,000-70,000 fake products following raids on 15 warehouses in the main city district.

The products had counterfeit logos of some of the world’s most famous, pricey brands, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coach and Longchamp.

The police have now arrested the warehouse keeper, a Cambodian man so far only known as Heng. They arrested two other suspects as well. The police brought all of the suspects to Bangkok for questioning. The police had to put the massive number of products into fertiliser bags, and then lug the bags onto 10 trucks.

The same group of suspects had been arrested three times in the past, with lawsuits underway. Even though this is their fourth time being arrested, the value of the goods seized is higher this time than the value of goods in previous arrests.

This isn’t the first time that criminals in Thailand have been caught with fake designer goods. Last year, a Chinese man was arrested for allegedly importing 3 million pairs of fake designer sunglasses worth around 300 million baht. Police found the sunglasses in raids of two locations in Bangkok’s Thonburi area.

As with the recent raid in Nakhon Nayok, the sunglasses had major brand names. These included Ray Ban, Gucci, Oakley, Chanel, Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, Mont Blanc, Marc Jacobs, Armani, Fendi and Versace.

SOURCE: Amarin TV