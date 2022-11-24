Thailand
3 children aged 8 escape a school kidnapping plot in Thailand
Three children in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat escaped a school kidnapping plot.
Two suspects, a man and a woman, entered a schoolyard in the Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand and tried to snatch three eight year old children.
The children, one girl and two boys, told the police and their parents that the incident happened after class at about 4.30pm at Wat Thamma Phadet School.
The children were playing together in the school playground when a black SUV car pulled into the area. A woman with long hair and a tall man got out of the car to talk with the children.
The woman told the children that their parents could not make it and had asked her to pick them up and take them home. The kids did not believe the woman and tested her by asking her the names of their parents.
The suspect gave the wrong name so the children tried to run away.
The two offenders grabbed two of the youngsters and tried to drag them toward their car but they fought back by biting their arms. They managed to escape their clutches and run for help.
The gang fled the scene when they realized their kidnapping plan failed.
The acting superintendent of the Ka Pang Police Station, Panya Aiyarakom, reported that the identities of the kidnapping gang are known to them from a similar incident in the nearby province of Surat Thani. It is believed they have Bangkok ID cards.
Police met with the school director about the security measures inside the school and nearby areas. They urged teachers and school staff to tighten the security measures and monitor the entrance every day in the morning and evening.
A number of children kidnapped in Thailand are forced into working as beggars for kidnapping gangs. The criminals permanently disabled some children to elicit more sympathy from the public who will give them more money.
Panya reported that the officers are searching for the two offending adults, adding all CCTV cameras in the area will be checked.
