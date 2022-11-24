Motorbike passenger almost decapitated by fallen cable in Bangkok, Thailand

A young Thai man is badly injured after colliding with a hanging cable on a busy road in Bangkok, Thailand. He said he would have been decapitated had he and his friend been driving any faster.

Yesterday, he took to Facebook to seek justice after being seriously injured by a hanging cable in Bangkok’s Soi Lad Phrao 101 on Tuesday, November 15 at 1am.

He said he was sitting on the back of his friend’s motorbike when suddenly the bike flipped upside down and he was slashed in the neck by a cable. He said he was in so much pain that he was rolling around in the road. Neither he nor his friend saw the cable coming, he said on Facebook.

The injured posted photos of his wounds on Facebook and asked, “Who should I complain to?” “Who is responsible for this?”

In the post, the young man thanked good citizens at the scene for lifting him up and out of the road when the incident happened. He said his friend’s motorbike was damaged but didn’t mention whether his friend was injured in the collision.

He advised other drivers to stay safe and aware because roads in Bangkok are not safe. The offending cable was moved out of the road, he added.

The young man is right, a hanging cable could decapitate you if you’re driving fast enough. Four years ago, a woman in Khon Kaen province in northeast Thailand was decapitated when she drove her motorbike into a hanging cable.

The danger that Thailand’s cables present to motorists is one reason the government started burying communication lines underground. The project was started but never finished. It’s a mammoth task and the budget simply isn’t there.

Poor construction work also causes avoidable accidents on Bangkok’s roads more often than one would hope. In July, dashcam footage revealed the moment a couple narrowly escaped death when a steel beam fell from the sky.

Later that month, a U-turn bridge over the Rama II road in Bangkok collapsed, killing two people.