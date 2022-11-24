Connect with us

Bangkok

Motorbike passenger almost decapitated by fallen cable in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

A young Thai man is badly injured after colliding with a hanging cable on a busy road in Bangkok, Thailand. He said he would have been decapitated had he and his friend been driving any faster.

Yesterday, he took to Facebook to seek justice after being seriously injured by a hanging cable in Bangkok’s Soi Lad Phrao 101 on Tuesday, November 15 at 1am.

He said he was sitting on the back of his friend’s motorbike when suddenly the bike flipped upside down and he was slashed in the neck by a cable. He said he was in so much pain that he was rolling around in the road. Neither he nor his friend saw the cable coming, he said on Facebook.

The injured posted photos of his wounds on Facebook and asked, “Who should I complain to?” “Who is responsible for this?”

In the post, the young man thanked good citizens at the scene for lifting him up and out of the road when the incident happened. He said his friend’s motorbike was damaged but didn’t mention whether his friend was injured in the collision.

He advised other drivers to stay safe and aware because roads in Bangkok are not safe. The offending cable was moved out of the road, he added.

The young man is right, a hanging cable could decapitate you if you’re driving fast enough. Four years ago, a woman in Khon Kaen province in northeast Thailand was decapitated when she drove her motorbike into a hanging cable.

The danger that Thailand’s cables present to motorists is one reason the government started burying communication lines underground. The project was started but never finished. It’s a mammoth task and the budget simply isn’t there.

Poor construction work also causes avoidable accidents on Bangkok’s roads more often than one would hope. In July, dashcam footage revealed the moment a couple narrowly escaped death when a steel beam fell from the sky.

Later that month, a U-turn bridge over the Rama II road in Bangkok collapsed, killing two people.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Builder dies after pulling grinding wheel out of his chest in eastern Thailand
World4 mins ago

Afghanistan’s public floggings remain popular entertainment
China37 mins ago

China’s Covid numbers hit record high
Sponsored1 hour ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Crime52 mins ago

Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
Thailand1 hour ago

3 children aged 8 escape a school kidnapping plot in Thailand
Bangkok2 hours ago

Motorbike passenger almost decapitated by fallen cable in Bangkok, Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs2 hours ago

Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Press Room2 hours ago

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Thailand celebrates 5 new one MICHELIN Star Restaurants
Thailand3 hours ago

Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Hot News3 hours ago

Myanmar junta’s release of political prisoners may not be indicative of a changing mindset
Phuket3 hours ago

Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

656 people arrested for illegal World Cup betting
Phuket4 hours ago

CCTV across Phuket to be integrated as part of “Phuket Crime-Free”
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai pro car racer fined 1,000 baht for writing-off Ferrari worth 25 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Wild elephant electrocuted to death in eastern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending