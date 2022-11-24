Crime
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
Police have arrested another Tinder crypto-scammer, the seventh member of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly dupe people into investing in a fake cryptocurrency scheme using fake profiles on dating apps.
Chinese national Baoxun Zhan, 35 years old, was arrested outside the government complex on Chaeng Wattana Road in Thung Song Hong on Wednesday.
Zhan will face charges of collusion in public fraud and putting false information into a computer system, Pol Maj Gen Athip Phongsiwaphai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said on Thursday.
Six alleged accomplices, two Chinese nationals and four Thais, were previously arrested.
The gang is one of many who prey on the kind of people who think a dating app is a good place to find an investment. The group opened numerous fake accounts on Facebook and Tinder to attract people into investing in their fake cryptocurrency scheme.
It seems that there are still an almost unlimited number of potential victims lining up to fall prey to crooks like Zhan and his accomplices. Questions must soon be asked whether such people really merit police protection when they have not taken even the most rudimentary steps to protect themselves. Apparently, they have not even read the terms and conditions of the dating app concerned let alone requested any credentials from their new-found lover-cum-financial advisor.
The suspect and his gang told potential victims they had become wealthy from the investment themselves. Why anyone would believe such a story is anyone’s guess. It requires extraordinary fortitude to go to the police claiming to have sent money to a random stranger you met on Tinder.
Victims transferred money to the gang, claiming that only later did they suspect they had been swindled when they could not withdraw their funds or returns. A group of “victims” complained to police that they had lost 3 million baht (US$80,000), but appear to have offered no explanation why they chose to invest in a scheme that was transparently illegal from the outset. Subsequently, arrest warrants were issued for those involved.
Police had previously arrested six gang members. During questioning, Baoxun denied any involvement, but investigators believe he was a leading member of the gang. The suspect was handed over to Samrong Nua police station.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Builder dies after pulling grinding wheel out of his chest in eastern Thailand
Afghanistan’s public floggings remain popular entertainment
China’s Covid numbers hit record high
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
3 children aged 8 escape a school kidnapping plot in Thailand
Motorbike passenger almost decapitated by fallen cable in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Thailand celebrates 5 new one MICHELIN Star Restaurants
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Myanmar junta’s release of political prisoners may not be indicative of a changing mindset
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
656 people arrested for illegal World Cup betting
CCTV across Phuket to be integrated as part of “Phuket Crime-Free”
Thai pro car racer fined 1,000 baht for writing-off Ferrari worth 25 million baht in Bangkok
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in eastern Thailand
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Expats3 days ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Transport4 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Expats3 days ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Sponsored2 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Thailand2 days ago
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home