Thailand
21 Thai gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo game in Taiwan
A Thai woman and 20 Thai gamblers were arrested in Taiwan on October 1 for playing at an illegal gaming house.
Taiwanese media, United Daily News (UDN) and Mirror Media, reported that police in the Shilin district of Taipei were notified about the operation of an illegal casino at a two-story house rented by a 63 year old Thai woman surnamed Lou.
The officers reported that Lou got Taiwanese citizenship when she married a Taiwanese man 30 years ago, adding she often visited the country and last month rented the house for gambling purposes.
Lou made a living by operating gaming houses for Thai people in Taiwan who enjoyed playing the hi-lo game. She installed four CCTV cameras around the house to monitor the situation outside which allowed her to contact clients and let them know when it was safe to come and go.
But lou gambled one time too many and suspicious undercover officers surrounded the house and raided the premises on October 1 at 10pm.
According to the police report, all 20 gamblers arrested were Thai and most of them had lived in Taiwan for a long time. The youngest gambler was aged 30 years old and the oldest gambler was aged 60 years old. One person from the group was working in Taiwan illegally while another one overstayed his visa.
Police seized money of 590,000 Taiwan dollars (700,000 baht), gambling tools, and a bill counter from the gaming house.
Lou and the gamblers were taken to a local police station for further questioning where they were charged with illegal gambling and violating social order law.
The two gamblers who violated immigration law were sent to the immigration division for further prosecution.
People found guilty of gambling in Taiwan face fines of about 50,000 Taiwan dollars (60,000 baht). Fines in Thailand are less severe at 1,000 baht but offenders do face up to a year in jail if found guilty.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Almost 20,000 households in central Thai province impacted by floods
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by 11 teenagers
Double bombing near Thailand-Myanmar border
21 Thai gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo game in Taiwan
Pheu Thai calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party over cannabis policy
NFT Games to play in 2022
Death toll rises after Russia’s “kamikaze drones” hit Ukraine capital
Police rescue 3 women & 2 kids held captive for 3 years in a Bangkok condo
Monkeys pillaging homes in Ayutthaya due to floods
VIDEO: Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ attacked over complaint against comedian
Tourism operators demand cheaper flights to Phuket
Where to go to enjoy exhilarating sports in and around Bangkok
Myanmar journalists go into hiding after threats from junta over “incorrect” reporting
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Cambodia3 days ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Business3 days ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime1 day ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket2 days ago
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked