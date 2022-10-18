Connect with us

Thailand

21 Thai gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo game in Taiwan

Published

 on 

Photo by police in the Shilin district of Taipei via United Daily News

A Thai woman and 20 Thai gamblers were arrested in Taiwan on October 1 for playing at an illegal gaming house.

Taiwanese media, United Daily News (UDN) and Mirror Media, reported that police in the Shilin district of Taipei were notified about the operation of an illegal casino at a two-story house rented by a 63 year old Thai woman surnamed Lou.

The officers reported that Lou got Taiwanese citizenship when she married a Taiwanese man 30 years ago, adding she often visited the country and last month rented the house for gambling purposes.

Lou made a living by operating gaming houses for Thai people in Taiwan who enjoyed playing the hi-lo game. She installed four CCTV cameras around the house to monitor the situation outside which allowed her to contact clients and let them know when it was safe to come and go.

But lou gambled one time too many and suspicious undercover officers surrounded the house and raided the premises on October 1 at 10pm.

According to the police report, all 20 gamblers arrested were Thai and most of them had lived in Taiwan for a long time. The youngest gambler was aged 30 years old and the oldest gambler was aged 60 years old. One person from the group was working in Taiwan illegally while another one overstayed his visa.

Police seized money of 590,000 Taiwan dollars (700,000 baht), gambling tools, and a bill counter from the gaming house.

Lou and the gamblers were taken to a local police station for further questioning where they were charged with illegal gambling and violating social order law.

The two gamblers who violated immigration law were sent to the immigration division for further prosecution.

People found guilty of gambling in Taiwan face fines of about 50,000 Taiwan dollars (60,000 baht). Fines in Thailand are less severe at 1,000 baht but offenders do face up to a year in jail if found guilty.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Health25 seconds ago

UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Weather20 mins ago

Almost 20,000 households in central Thai province impacted by floods
Crime36 mins ago

Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Sponsored1 day ago

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Thailand37 mins ago

Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by 11 teenagers 
Myanmar1 hour ago

Double bombing near Thailand-Myanmar border
Thailand1 hour ago

21 Thai gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo game in Taiwan
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics2 hours ago

Pheu Thai calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party over cannabis policy
Best of2 hours ago

NFT Games to play in 2022
World2 hours ago

Death toll rises after Russia’s “kamikaze drones” hit Ukraine capital
Thailand3 hours ago

Police rescue 3 women & 2 kids held captive for 3 years in a Bangkok condo
Weather3 hours ago

Monkeys pillaging homes in Ayutthaya due to floods
Politics3 hours ago

VIDEO: Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ attacked over complaint against comedian
Hot News4 hours ago

Tourism operators demand cheaper flights to Phuket
Travel4 hours ago

Where to go to enjoy exhilarating sports in and around Bangkok
Hot News4 hours ago

Myanmar journalists go into hiding after threats from junta over “incorrect” reporting
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending