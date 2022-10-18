Pheu Thai calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party over cannabis policy

The Pheu Thai Party is pushing to see rival Bhumjaithai Party go up in smoke, planning a petition to dissolve the party over the handling of their cannabis policies. The party plans on filing a petition to the Election Commission to consider the dissolution of all parties involved in the bungling of the decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand.

They claim that the Bhumjaithai Party, who pushed for legalisation and then feigned shock that cannabis was being used recreationally and not just medically, used marijuana laws as smoke and mirrors to gain political favour among voters without proper legislative diligence, according to TPN National News.

Cannabis was legalised in June with almost no regulation or policy put in place. Opponents of the legalisation say that abuses administrative powers and created problems. Claiming that the botched decriminalisation is a far cry from the medical cannabis plan the Bhumjaithai Party advocated for, the Pheu Thai Party leader called for consequences for the parties supporting the legislation.

“The current policy of allowing households’ to plant marijuana, having dispensaries, cannabis cafes, and cannabis decriminalization had nothing to do with the medical-only policy Bhumjaithai Party introduced to the public during the election in 2019. The petition for the dissolution of the party will be submitted to the Election Commission and will be considered in detail in all aspects. The consideration progress is expected to be reported by November 1.”

While cannabis legalisation has had its ups and downs, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said there was no putting the cat back into the bag. He said the decriminalisation can’t be reversed, but some Pheu Thai Party members have pushed for exactly that – recriminalisation. The party’s official stance is that they do not support any recreational uses of cannabis and want regulations solidified. Political parties have been wrestling over draft proposals for regulatory lows, and Pheu Thai wants the grey area cleared up immediately.