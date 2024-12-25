2 Thai women survive rape due to suspect’s erectile dysfunction

Published: 14:39, 25 December 2024
2 Thai women survive rape due to suspect’s erectile dysfunction
Photo via Facebook/ นินจาดอกหญ้า กับนางฟ้ามหากาฬ

Two Thai women survived a rape attempt at a cassava plantation in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani due to the suspect’s alleged erectile dysfunction.

Officers from Trakan Phuet Phon Police Station were alerted to the attempted rape by locals in the Trakan Phuet Phon district of Ubon Ratchathani yesterday, December 24 and rushed to the scene. The two injured victims were not present at the scene as they were receiving treatments at a nearby hospital.

Police investigated the scene and found signs of a struggle, bloodstained shorts, a hat, and underwear. Investigations led police to the 34 year old suspect, Rungsan, who was arrested one kilometre from the scene and was subsequently brought in for questioning at the police station.

The two victims, 39 year old A and 47 year old B, also visited the police station after receiving medical treatments. A, who had a head wound, told police that she was riding a motorcycle with B when Rungsan suddenly emerged from the roadside forest and struck her on the head with a wooden stick.

The injury caused A to crash her vehicle into the plantation. Both victims fled the scene separately, with Rungsan choosing to pursue A. He repeatedly hit her in the head and body with the wooden stick until she collapsed.

Rungsan then approached her and removed her shorts and underwear, attempting to rape her. He strangled her, so she pretended to be dead, causing Rungsan to flee the scene.

Two Thai women surive rape following suspect
Photo via Facebook/ นินจาดอกหญ้า กับนางฟ้ามหากาฬ

Gone soft

A said she sought help from nearby locals, but they initially thought she was mentally ill because she was half-naked. The residents later agreed to help her after hearing her story and seeing her wound.

B managed to escape from the scene, suffering only mild injury to her arm.

According to Rungsan’s account, he initially targeted the victims’ valuables and had not planned the sexual assault. He said he developed the urge to assault A after attacking her. However, he was unable to achieve a firm erection and gave up.

Thai man attempted rape but failed erection
Photo via Facebook/ นินจาดอกหญ้า กับนางฟ้ามหากาฬ

Rungsan’s accounts are yet to be confirmed, especially his erectile dysfunction claims. In a report on Channel 8, Rungsan also told police that had no idea why he no longer wanted sex.

Rungsan also confessed that he had taken methamphetamine, also known as yaba, before committing the crime. Unexpectedly, Rungsan began crying and talking to himself, leading police to suspect the drug’s effect.

The suspect faces three charges including:

  • Section 278 of the Criminal Law for sexually assaulting a person aged over 15 through threats or violence. This offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person. The penalty is imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: use of a Category 1 drug (methamphetamine). The penalty is up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

