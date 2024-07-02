Gang arrested for stealing crane equipment worth 1.75 million baht

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Phetchaburi apprehended a gang responsible for stealing crane equipment worth over 1.7 million baht. The arrests followed an intensive investigation after the theft was reported in May.

Officers from Ban Lat Police Station in Phetchaburi province, led by Phetchaburi District 3 Parliament Member and Police Commission member, Apichart Kaewkoson, alongside other high-ranking officials held a press conference to announce the arrests. The suspects were found to have stolen crane equipment valued at close to 2 million baht.

The six suspects arrested include 35 year old Thotsaphon, 42 year old Praphot, 48 year old Nate, 36 year old Thanyarat, 43 year old Khwanchai, and 43 year old Nirut. The arrests followed a report received by Ban Lat Police on May 20 that thieves had been stealing crane equipment in the district.

In response, the Ban Lat police investigative team launched a thorough examination. They soon identified Thotsaphon, the owner of the vehicle used in the thefts. This led to the other suspects, who were all involved in the theft and sale of the stolen items to Nirut and Khwanchai.

The stolen items included two track walking pumps, one swing motor, and two hydraulic oil pumps, collectively valued at over 1,750,000 baht.

According to the police, the suspects coordinated the thefts meticulously. Thotsaphon and Praphot were charged with nighttime theft using a vehicle to facilitate the crime. Nate and Thanyarat faced charges of joint nighttime theft involving two or more individuals using a vehicle. Nirut and Khwanchai were charged with receiving stolen property.

All suspects were apprehended in Nakhon Pathom province, where the stolen items were also recovered.

The suspects have been handed over to Ban Lat Police Station officers for further legal proceedings. The police have collected ample evidence and obtained arrest warrants from Phetchaburi Provincial Court to ensure the suspects face justice.

The investigation began when a theft report was lodged by the victim in Tha Chang. The investigative team worked tirelessly to trace the suspects, leading to the discovery and arrest of Thotsaphon. This arrest provided crucial information, enabling the police to track down the other suspects involved in the crime, reported KhaoSod.