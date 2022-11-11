Connect with us

Thailand

2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access

Published

 on 

Photo via บดินทร์ จันทศรีคำ

The two Thai hikers who fell from a cliff in the central province of Nakhon Nayok yesterday have been rescued. The downside is that they could face up to two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 baht because they entered the area without permission.

Officers from Haew Krathin Waterfall Tourist Assistance Command Centre found the two hikers, 50 year old Pirom Chansuwan and 37 year old Akarawut Chanmaha, last night but could not take them home. The hikers and officers had to set a camp and stay in the forest for a night because it was too dark and dangerous to return home. They are travelling home today.

The authorities reported that the area is part of Khao Yai National Park and the hikers illegally entered the area without permission. They planned to stay in the forest for three days and two nights but the accident occurred on the first day.

The Head of the Khao Yai Protection Unit, Utane Sawaeng, said the destination and objective of the hikers’ trip was not clear. The authorities believe they were tourists and not experienced hikers, given they ran into trouble. However, they were initially charged with entering the national parks without permission, according to the National Act.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 Thai hikers fall from a cliff, 1 seriously injured

Two stranded Thai hikers are waiting for help from a rescue team after they fell about 60 metres from a cliff at Haew Krathin Waterfall in the central province of Nakhon Nayok. One of the hikers is seriously injured.

Fifty-year-old Pirom Chansuwan alerted Nakhon Nayok Provincial Administration at 10am today to ask for help after he and his friend, 37 year old Akarawut Chanmaha, fell from a cliff.

Pirom informed officers that he had only mild injuries but his friend, Akarawut, has a huge wound on his head. He lost consciousness for a while before awakening.

Pirom said Akarawut’s condition is worrying. He told his friend to remain still and avoid moving while he climbed back up a hill until he got a phone signal to contact the rescue team.

Officers from Nakhon Nayok Provincial Administration and a rescue team are now planning a rescue mission. Officers updated their website making it public that they have a one-hour drive and another four hours of walking before they get to the spot.

The two hikers have a power bank and some food. Officers revealed they were not panicking when the call was made. The rescue team is expected to get to the spot sometime this evening.

The official Facebook page of the Nakhon Nayok Provincial Public Relations always keeps the public updated on the progress of every rescue process.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand16 mins ago

Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Phuket45 mins ago

Officials plan to step up Phuket’s education standards
Hot News51 mins ago

Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Sponsored1 week ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Thailand2 hours ago

2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access
Thailand2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects invitation to APEC Summit in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

MPs accused of corruption after report reveals 100 million baht a year spent on subsidised meals
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness
Thailand3 hours ago

AOT turns to Grab to fill shortage of airport taxis in Thailand
China3 hours ago

A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Property News3 hours ago

Low-Rise House Key Driver In Property Revenue Hits New Heights
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: robber snatches 1 million baht worth of jewellery from Pattaya gold shop
Hot News3 hours ago

Putin gets G20 Summit cold feet
Entertainment4 hours ago

2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
Thailand4 hours ago

Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Luxury Casino in Pattaya Raided before Grand Opening | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending