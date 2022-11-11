Thailand
2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access
The two Thai hikers who fell from a cliff in the central province of Nakhon Nayok yesterday have been rescued. The downside is that they could face up to two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 baht because they entered the area without permission.
Officers from Haew Krathin Waterfall Tourist Assistance Command Centre found the two hikers, 50 year old Pirom Chansuwan and 37 year old Akarawut Chanmaha, last night but could not take them home. The hikers and officers had to set a camp and stay in the forest for a night because it was too dark and dangerous to return home. They are travelling home today.
The authorities reported that the area is part of Khao Yai National Park and the hikers illegally entered the area without permission. They planned to stay in the forest for three days and two nights but the accident occurred on the first day.
The Head of the Khao Yai Protection Unit, Utane Sawaeng, said the destination and objective of the hikers’ trip was not clear. The authorities believe they were tourists and not experienced hikers, given they ran into trouble. However, they were initially charged with entering the national parks without permission, according to the National Act.
ORIGINAL STORY: 2 Thai hikers fall from a cliff, 1 seriously injured
Two stranded Thai hikers are waiting for help from a rescue team after they fell about 60 metres from a cliff at Haew Krathin Waterfall in the central province of Nakhon Nayok. One of the hikers is seriously injured.
Fifty-year-old Pirom Chansuwan alerted Nakhon Nayok Provincial Administration at 10am today to ask for help after he and his friend, 37 year old Akarawut Chanmaha, fell from a cliff.
Pirom informed officers that he had only mild injuries but his friend, Akarawut, has a huge wound on his head. He lost consciousness for a while before awakening.
Pirom said Akarawut’s condition is worrying. He told his friend to remain still and avoid moving while he climbed back up a hill until he got a phone signal to contact the rescue team.
Officers from Nakhon Nayok Provincial Administration and a rescue team are now planning a rescue mission. Officers updated their website making it public that they have a one-hour drive and another four hours of walking before they get to the spot.
The two hikers have a power bank and some food. Officers revealed they were not panicking when the call was made. The rescue team is expected to get to the spot sometime this evening.
The official Facebook page of the Nakhon Nayok Provincial Public Relations always keeps the public updated on the progress of every rescue process.
