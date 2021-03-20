More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates
No, it’s not an April Fool’s Day prank. At yesterday’s CCSA meeting it was decided to formally drop the quarantine period to 10 and 7 days, and ditch the fit-to fly documents, previously required for anyone travelling to Thailand. This all starts on Thursday, April 1.
The CCSA meeting agreed to shorten the former mandatory 14 day quarantine period to 10 days, for arrivals without a vaccination certificate, and to 7 days for those with a vaccine certificate. Then from April 1 to September 30, quarantine facilities will remain operative under the new guidelines. The April 1 easing of some arrival restrictions is the latest in Thailand’s plan to have most restrictions lifted by October this year.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that from April 1 visitors to Thailand would not be required to show a fit-to fly document. They will be allowed to carry a Covid-19-free certificate instead (basically a negative Covid test result).
But the 14 day quarantine period remains for people arriving from areas where the Covid-19 virus has ‘mutated’. Variant strains have been reported in some parts of the world. The CCSA singled out the African continent a week ago when mentioning the variant strains of the virus.
The John Hopkins University reports that one of the main concerns about Covid-19 variants is the unknown effect the current treatments and vaccines will have on the variant strains.
“The variant known as B.1.351, which was identified in South Africa, is getting a closer look from researchers, whose early data show that the Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca provided “minimal” protection from that version of the coronavirus. Those who became sick from the B.1.351 coronavirus variant after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine experienced mild or moderate illness.”
“The B.1.351 variant has not been shown to cause more severe illness than earlier versions. But there is a chance that it could give people who survived the original coronavirus another round of mild or moderate Covid-19.”
In an additional easing of restrictions for travellers to Thailand, from April 1 to June 30, new arrivals will be allowed to leave their rooms on the condition that “they comply with the public health measures”. This includes using fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor exercise areas, as well as to buy food and goods outside the hotel. Exactly how this will work in practice is yet to be announced.
“From July 1 to September 30, people will be able to eat in restaurants at their hotels and have health massages. From October 1, quarantine will only be required for people arriving from specified world regions.”
SOURCES: TAT | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
After a severe Covid-19 infection, governor of Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the recent outbreak in Thailand, was released from the hospital after nearly 3 months of treatment. The virus negatively affected Governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri’s lung function and led to a bacterial infection. During his treatment, he was on a ventilator for 42 days and, at one point, he was not able to speak.
Veerasak is also diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease which affects blood flow to the brain. In earlier reports, doctors said that the governor’s brain had been affected by the bacterial infection which was also destroying some of his lung tissue.
The governor spoke to the press on Friday after being discharged from the hospital. He was in treatment for 82 days. Veerasak said that when he tested positive for Covid-19 back in December, he thought he would recover within 10 days.
“Symptoms were more severe than I thought.”
The governor told the media that at one point during his treatment, he thought he would never be able to talk again. Doctors were worried about his brain function, Veerasak said, but he says he recovered and regained the ability to speak.
Thai PBS says the governor was unconscious for 42 days. During that time, he was also on a respirator. Dean of the Faculty of Medicines at Siriraj Hospital, Prasit Watanapa, says the governor set a record for the longest time a patient has been on a respirator.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended
100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The Emergency Decree was also extended for the 11th time at today’s CCSA meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The decree will now be in place until May 31.
Interagency cooperation and integration under the decree is still necessary to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.
In today’s daily briefing, Natapanu said there are now 1,054 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,594 coronavirus infections and 90 deaths.
Out of the 100 new cases, 41 cases are from active case finding, 55 are local transmissions and 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
A 53 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying conditions of diabetes, myocardial infarction and pneumonia. On January 29, the woman had symptoms of a cough, difficulty breathing and a loss of smell. She tested positive for Covid-19 on February 2 and transferred to a hospital in Bangkok. She later developed a blood infection. She died on March 17.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Thailand
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
The mandatory quarantine period for foreign arrivals will be shortened 7 days for those vaccinated against Covid-19 and 10 days for those who have not had the vaccine, unless they are travelling from a country where the virus has mutated. In today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to relax international travel measures over time, with the first lift of restrictions starting on April 1.
Quarantine will remain at 14 days (which ends up being more like 15 or 16 days) for all visitors travelling from countries where new Covid-19 variants have been reported.
Travellers with a vaccination certificate and a Covid-free certificate will need to quarantine for 7 days and be tested once for Covid-19 before being released. Vaccinated travellers without a Covid-free certificate will need to test twice during quarantine.
Those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to quarantine for 10 days and be tested for Covid-19 twice.
Also starting next month, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to leave their rooms use the hotel’s facilities like the gym and swimming pool. Starting July 1, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to dine at the restaurants at their accommodation and have massages.
Those arriving in Thailand from countries with reports of new variants of the virus will need to undergo quarantine for 14 days at an approved hotel or facility. They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test 3 times before they are released.
By October, officials plan to have most of the travel restrictions lifted, with quarantine only required for those from certain countries, which will be specified by the CCSA later on.
SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post
Glenn
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 7:43 am
1 week medical jail at your expense instead of 2 weeks. perhaps that’s an improvement, but go back a couple years and imagine if you had to do this!
And suppose you get here and they give you a PCR test which gives a false positive… what then? You do know that the PCR test is wildly inaccurate and has been said so by the WHO.
D-Boy
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:03 am
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that from April 1 visitors to Thailand would not be required to show a fit-to fly document. They will be allowed to carry a Covid-19-free certificate instead (basically a negative Covid test result).
– Details, examples, forms, etc….please
– And the same question for Vaccination?
Thank you.
Issan John
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:32 am
“… This includes using fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor exercise areas, as well as to buy food and goods outside the hotel….”
If correct (IF) that effectively means no quarantine including for Thai returnees who do not even need a pre-flight Covid test, as well as for Thais returning over land borders from Myanmar.
At best the additional numbers of tourists will still be small as potential tourists will still read “quarantine” and go elsewhere so the benefits will be minimal.
At worst it will inevitably mean that some tourists and returnees will carry the virus and pass it on to hotel staff, other guests. and anyone they meet outside – on present (low) numbers, around a dozen a day.
The backlash to that, both from Thais and from tourists, could set any recovery back years as steps have to be taken to re-gain control of the virus, so leading to the worst possible outcome.
dave
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:45 am
sounds good. August 1st would be even better, but we’ll take what we can get. Thanks to the CCSA for finally coming to your senses, for realizing that total removal of the quarantines is really the final goal.