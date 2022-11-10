Thailand
10 year old girl saves 4,000 baht to buy mother gold ring
Staff at a gold shop in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham praised a 10 year old girl after she bought a 4,000-baht gold ring as a birthday gift for her mother.
The girl said…
“Mom always throws birthday parties for others, but not for herself. I wanted to give her a gift because she always gives me gifts.”
Staff at the gold shop, named Phut Tha Sin, at Sermthai Complex in Maha Sarakham posted a heartwarming video of the 10 year old girl Kwinthip “Yok” Laohapichartchai on a TikTok account named zumo4422 on Monday.
The video shows Yok at the gold shop with her friend. The little girl informed staff that she had a budget of 4,000 baht, and said she wanted to buy a birthday gift for her mother.
Yok handed the money over to staff for the gift, which was mostly made up of 20-baht and 50-baht banknotes. Watch the video here.
Gold shop staff suggested Yok bought her mother a gold ring which cost 4,300 baht. The shop gave her a 300-baht discount to fit with Yok’s budget.
Many netizens commented on the video saying Yok was a good girl and several others said Yok’s mother should be very proud of her.
Netizens also hailed the kindness and understanding of the gold shop staff.
Yok’s mother, Ratchaneeporn Phudendaen, gave an interview with Thairath yesterday. She revealed that she was surprised her daughter had saved all of that money.
Ratchaneeporn added that her daughter is a very delicate girl, kind and sympathetic.
Yok told the media that her mother gave her an allowance of 60 baht per day, and she saved 35 to 40 baht every day.
