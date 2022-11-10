5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui

Thai cuisine is world-renowned for its variety of flavours and fragrances. And what better place to learn how to cook Thai food than in the heart of Thailand – Koh Samui. The island is home to some of the best Thai cooking classes, where you can learn from experienced chefs how to make authentic Thai cuisine. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned chef, there’s a cooking course on Koh Samui that’s perfect for you. Here are the best Thai cooking classes in Koh Samui that will have you whipping up Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup like a pro in no time!

Intercontinental Koh Samui Resort

Address: 295 Moo 3 Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Head to Intercontinental Koh Samui Resort and spare 3 hours of your day to get an authentic hands-on culinary experience. Before the actual cooking class, you’ll visit a local market to meet the farmers and learn about produce unique to Thailand. You’ll then return to the resort to learn how to cook the most delicious Thai dishes. And after you’re done cooking, you can enjoy your creations with a glass of wine while watching the ocean! Kids aged 12 years old or older are welcome to join too!

Spice Spoons – Anantara Bophut Koh Samui

Address: 99/9 Bophut Bay Samui Island, Surat Thani 84320

The cooking course in Spice Spoons – Anantara Bophut Koh Samui allows you to fully immerse in Thailand’s culinary scene. The class starts with a journey to the local market, where the chef will help you select the freshest produce and seafood. You can choose from a variety of traditional southern delicacies as well as other authentic regional dishes from all over Thailand. In a step-by-step session, prepare your chosen dishes, then enjoy lunch in a tropical setting. You’ll return home with beautiful memories, impressive new talents to wow your family and friends, and a Spice Spoons shopping bag filled with a certificate, an apron, and a USB flash drive holding all of the recipes.

Six Senses Samui

Address: 9/10 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Bophut, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320

At Six Senses Samui, you’ll learn how to cook 3 classic Thai dishes from a menu of salad, soup, curry, stir-fry, and dessert options using fresh, local ingredients. The experienced Thai chef will guide you through each step of the process, so even if you’re a beginner cook, you’ll be able to create a tasty meal. Afterwards, you’ll get to sit down and enjoy your meal. It’s a great way to learn more about Thai culture. Children as young as 4 years old can join and participate.

Sonja’s Thai Cooking Class Samui

Address: Soi Napasai 63.1, Ban Tai, Mae Nam, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84330

Sonja is a Michelin-star chef from Germany who’s been teaching Thai cooking classes for over 20 years. What’s special about her cooking classes is that she only uses ingredients you’ll be able to buy back home. Therefore, you’ll be able to create the dishes no matter where you are in the world. At Sonja’s cooking class, you’ll learn how to cook soup, a starter, a curry, and a dessert.

Pai Cookery Class

Address: 149/1 Chaweng Beach Rd, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

If you want to learn how to cook authentic Thai cuisine the traditional way, Pai Cookery Class is the place to go. You’ll learn to cook four different dishes in your own personal classroom with an easy-going environment, so it’ll be a fun experience to remember! You can select from a variety of courses, some of which may also involve visits to the local market to purchase ingredients. If you love spring rolls, be sure to try the Spring Roll Course. In this course, you’ll learn how to cook Thai spring rolls, Panang curry paste, Panang Curry with chicken, and stir-fried pork in oyster sauce.

If you’re looking to add some spice to your life, there’s no better way to do it than by taking a Thai cooking course while on vacation in Koh Samui. So why not sign up for the next available class? You’re sure to have a memorable experience.