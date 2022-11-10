Connect with us

Travel

5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui

Published

 on 

PHOTO: iStock

Thai cuisine is world-renowned for its variety of flavours and fragrances. And what better place to learn how to cook Thai food than in the heart of Thailand – Koh Samui. The island is home to some of the best Thai cooking classes, where you can learn from experienced chefs how to make authentic Thai cuisine. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned chef, there’s a cooking course on Koh Samui that’s perfect for you. Here are the best Thai cooking classes in Koh Samui that will have you whipping up Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup like a pro in no time!

Intercontinental Koh Samui Resort

Cooking course Koh Samui

PHOTO: Intercontinental Koh Samui Resort

Address: 295 Moo 3 Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Head to Intercontinental Koh Samui Resort and spare 3 hours of your day to get an authentic hands-on culinary experience. Before the actual cooking class, you’ll visit a local market to meet the farmers and learn about produce unique to Thailand. You’ll then return to the resort to learn how to cook the most delicious Thai dishes. And after you’re done cooking, you can enjoy your creations with a glass of wine while watching the ocean! Kids aged 12 years old or older are welcome to join too!

Spice Spoons – Anantara Bophut Koh Samui

Cooking course Koh Samui

PHOTO: Spice Spoons Anantara

Address: 99/9 Bophut Bay Samui Island, Surat Thani 84320

The cooking course in Spice Spoons – Anantara Bophut Koh Samui allows you to fully immerse in Thailand’s culinary scene. The class starts with a journey to the local market, where the chef will help you select the freshest produce and seafood. You can choose from a variety of traditional southern delicacies as well as other authentic regional dishes from all over Thailand. In a step-by-step session, prepare your chosen dishes, then enjoy lunch in a tropical setting. You’ll return home with beautiful memories, impressive new talents to wow your family and friends, and a Spice Spoons shopping bag filled with a certificate, an apron, and a USB flash drive holding all of the recipes.

Six Senses Samui

Cooking course Koh Samui

PHOTO: Six Senses

Address: 9/10 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Bophut, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320

At Six Senses Samui, you’ll learn how to cook 3 classic Thai dishes from a menu of salad, soup, curry, stir-fry, and dessert options using fresh, local ingredients. The experienced Thai chef will guide you through each step of the process, so even if you’re a beginner cook, you’ll be able to create a tasty meal. Afterwards, you’ll get to sit down and enjoy your meal. It’s a great way to learn more about Thai culture. Children as young as 4 years old can join and participate.

Sonja’s Thai Cooking Class Samui

5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Sonja’s Thai Cooking Class Samui

Address: Soi Napasai 63.1, Ban Tai, Mae Nam, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84330

Sonja is a Michelin-star chef from Germany who’s been teaching Thai cooking classes for over 20 years. What’s special about her cooking classes is that she only uses ingredients you’ll be able to buy back home. Therefore, you’ll be able to create the dishes no matter where you are in the world. At Sonja’s cooking class, you’ll learn how to cook soup, a starter, a curry, and a dessert.

Pai Cookery Class

5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Panang Curry via iStock

Address: 149/1 Chaweng Beach Rd, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

If you want to learn how to cook authentic Thai cuisine the traditional way, Pai Cookery Class is the place to go. You’ll learn to cook four different dishes in your own personal classroom with an easy-going environment, so it’ll be a fun experience to remember! You can select from a variety of courses, some of which may also involve visits to the local market to purchase ingredients. If you love spring rolls, be sure to try the Spring Roll Course. In this course, you’ll learn how to cook Thai spring rolls, Panang curry paste, Panang Curry with chicken, and stir-fried pork in oyster sauce.

If you’re looking to add some spice to your life, there’s no better way to do it than by taking a Thai cooking course while on vacation in Koh Samui. So why not sign up for the next available class? You’re sure to have a memorable experience.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket1 min ago

Phuket man arrested with over 10,000 meth pills
Hua Hin21 mins ago

Tourists complain about pricey beach chairs at Hua Hin
Krabi28 mins ago

A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
Sponsored1 week ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Entertainment41 mins ago

Pattaya drag icon Maisie Trollette makes movie
Thailand43 mins ago

Two children drown during Loy Krathong festival in northern Thailand
Thailand54 mins ago

10 year old girl saves 4,000 baht to buy mother gold ring
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel1 hour ago

5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui
Tourism2 hours ago

A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai medical experts hold seminar, warn of the risks of HPV
Travel2 hours ago

Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Entertainment2 hours ago

Hollywood star’s bizarre Oscar gesture to Zelensky ridiculed
Thailand2 hours ago

Hospital sends wrong corpse to funeral in central Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Pattaya tourists enjoy the beauty of Loy Krathong and eclipse on beach
Thailand4 hours ago

Some electric wires in Bangkok urgently buried for APEC meeting 
World5 hours ago

VIDEO: Man throws eggs at British royals in explosive incident
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending