Police arrest major drug dealer in Chon Buri condo raid

Picture of Banglamung police ffficers with Apinop, courtesy of Pattaya News

Undercover police officers last night arrested a 28 year old man in Chon Buri province on drug charges. The arrest occurred at a luxury condominium in the Sri Racha district, with the suspect being identified as Apinop Srihiran, an alleged major drug dealer also known as “Ohm.”

Officers from Banglamung Police Station apprehended Apinop while entering his condo unit. Apinop was arrested after allegedly driving around in a sedan delivering drugs to his network of small-scale dealers distributing to teenagers in the area.

A search of his person revealed a small amount of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills hidden in his black backpack. Apinop reportedly confessed to police possessing more drugs, leading officers to search his condominium room.

Inside the condo, police discovered 1,200 ecstasy pills and 750 grammes of methamphetamine along with digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a notebook hidden inside a shoebox containing a list of customers.

Police Lieutenant Thongthawat Phonlakorn, and head of the arrest team, stated this operation was part of a broader effort to crack down on drug trafficking and illegal activities in line with Thai government and national police policies. Following the investigation, the police identified Apinop as a major drug dealer in Sri Racha.

An undercover officer contacted Apinop via Facebook to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine for 3,000 baht. Apinop insisted on communicating only through Facebook and refused to meet in person. He directed the buyer to an agreed location where he would toss the drugs from his white sedan.

After hours of surveillance, Apinop was spotted arriving at the drop-off location and tossing a package containing the methamphetamine. Police then secretly followed him to his condominium and arrested him.

During interrogation, Apinop reportedly confessed to being a significant drug dealer with a network spanning across Chon Buri province. He revealed he had multiple dealers assisting him in selling drugs to teenagers.

The suspect was charged with the distribution of narcotic drugs, detained and sent to the investigating officer for further proceedings. Police are currently expanding their investigation to identify and apprehend other members of Apinop’s drug network, reported The Pattaya News.