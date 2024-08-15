Undercover police shoot man dead in Bangkok alley

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was shot dead in a Bangkok alley by undercover police, raising questions from the deceased’s brother about the necessity of the force used. The incident took place at 1.30am today, August 15, within Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 1, Suriyawong, Bang Rak district.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saknarind Trasukupap from Bang Rak Police Station received the emergency call about the fatal shooting. He arrived at the scene with Police Colonel Thammasak Saraboon, Deputy Superintendent Tharet Wongwananurak, and other investigative officers. Forensic experts, a medical examiner from the Police General Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation also attended.

At the scene, the body of 46 year old Mongkol, was found lying face down in a pool of blood. He was wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt and three-quarter jeans. His body bore six gunshot wounds — one under the left breast, one in the middle of his torso, one under his navel, and three on his back.

Nearby, a 9mm handgun was found with five bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber. Mongkol’s Honda PCX motorbike was parked with the seat open. Additionally, more than 10 bullet casings and bullet heads were scattered around.

Two undercover officers from Bang Rak Police Station who were present at the scene were waiting to turn themselves in. They stated that they had been dispatched to investigate reports of a drunken man causing a disturbance in front of a local shop. Upon arrival, they encountered Mongkol, who was behaving aggressively near his parked motorbike.

The officers recounted that they requested to search Mongkol’s motorbike for weapons. When they found nothing illegal under the seat, they attempted to search him personally. At that moment, Mongkol allegedly drew a gun and fired at them, prompting the officers to return fire, resulting in his death.

Fatal shooting

Following the incident, the investigators, forensic team, and public prosecutors escorted the two undercover officers to Bang Rak Police Station for further questioning. Gunpowder residue tests and fingerprinting were conducted on the officers’ and Mongkol’s weapons.

Mongkol’s brother, 50 year old Suksom, provided additional context. He explained that Mongkol, a recently unemployed courier with four children from a previous relationship, had discovered his current girlfriend, a PR worker, was involved with another woman. He speculated that Mongkol had gone to confront his girlfriend, which led to the tragic event. Suksom was unsure if the gun he found belonged to his brother.

Suksom expressed his suspicions about the police conduct, noting that they barred the family from viewing Mongkol’s body or taking photographs.

“I want to ask the police if they acted excessively.”

His brother also mentioned that Mongkol had been acquitted of a murder charge over a decade ago, reported KhaoSod.

The body has been sent to the forensic unit at the Police General Hospital for a detailed autopsy.