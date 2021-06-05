Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Loei postponing appointments due to shortage of vaccines
With a lot of good news on Covid-19 vaccines being received from China and being mass-produced in Thailand, things are starting to look up for Thailand’s alarmingly slow national vaccination efforts. But the province of Loei announced yesterday that they would be postponing appointments for vaccines due to a shortage of jabs available to them.
The governor of Loei took to the provincial public relations office’s Facebook page yesterday to announce that the province has only been allocated 600 vaccines per week in the government’s rollout schedule, leading to the postponing of appointments. In the government’s latest vaccination rollout plans, the Department of Disease Control will monitor and evaluate vaccine distribution to each province on a weekly basis, adjusting the number of vaccines each province receives based on need.
Priority for vaccine allotment is given based on a few factors. Provinces with large infection rates or new rapidly spreading clusters are flagged to get the most vaccines fastest to contain outbreaks. Priority is also reserved for tourism regions like Phuket pushing towards reopening next month and start generating vital revenue. Other economically important regions will also receive more attention in vaccine allotment.
Alas, Loei is postponing vaccines because does not qualify for any of those factors that take priority when it comes to dividing up who gets how many vaccines. The northern province in the Isan region which borders Laos is one of the least densely populated provinces in Thailand. There have only been 92 Covid-19 infections in the province since the beginning of Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19 on April 1.
As such, Loei is considered a very low-risk region, and with its small population and low infection risk, the province was allocated only the meagre weekly batch of 600 vaccines, prompting vaccination postponing. The government has committed to sending more jabs periodically though.
But until the province received more vaccines, they are postponing all appointments until further notice. The governor’s Facebook note made a point to reassure all the people who already applied for vaccines that they would receive their dose, but as of now, the date of vaccination remains unknown.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Compensation for side effects or death from Covid-19 vaccine
Though serious side effects and death from vaccination are exceedingly rare, the Thai National Health Security Office will provide compensation for those negatively affected by a Covid-19 vaccine. The plan calls for 100,000 baht compensation for anyone with an adverse vaccine reaction that prevents them from working for a while, up to 240,000 baht for disabilities resulting from vaccination, including the loss of a limb. In the event that someone dies as a result of vaccination, the NHSO will provide compensation of up to 400,000 baht.
The government has allotted a fund of around 100 million baht as potential compensation money for those suffering severe side effects from a Covid-19 vaccine. The NHSO says that anyone experiencing extreme negative issues after receiving a vaccine should claim compensation immediately. Citing the “initial help principle”, they state that affected people do not need to wait for full verification from health officials to begin the compensation process.
The Secretary-General of the NHSO explains that all they will require is a doctor to confirm that the severe side effect in question is related somehow to the vaccination. They will not delay compensation until further testing can be done to determine the exact details of the affliction. The NHSO also claims that even if after-the-fact tests show that the vaccine had nothing to do with the ailments or death, the office will not seek to retract or withdraw the compensation.
But one current case of a 50 year old man awaiting compensation under this plan seems to tell a different story about the ease of the process. The Pathum Thani man was vaccinated and afterwards experience chest pain. It persisted for 5 days until he died. The NHSO Saraburi branch office said they would pay out 400,000 baht within 5 days to the man’s family as compensation for his death after receiving a vaccine.
But his 27 year old man says that money is nowhere to be found. In fact, he says he hasn’t even been contacted by Ramathibodi Hospital with details of his father’s autopsy and cause of death, let alone the NHSO or any other government agency to discuss the compensation. He had originally complained to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his complaint was later passed on to the NHSO to handle. The son says he will next try to petition PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to try to get some response and payout from the compensation plan.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
25 million Pfizer and J&J vaccines coming, millions ready now
Thailand’s goal of giving 100 million vaccine shots by the end of 2021 may be met with the help of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, as negotiations for 25 million vaccines are ongoing now. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had set a goal of 100 million vaccines and later increasing it to 150 million jabs, but so far only 6 million Sinovac vaccines and 61 million Astrazeneca doses have been guaranteed.
The Department of Disease Control announced yesterday that they will shore up those supplies with an additional 8 million Sinovac shots and 25 million vaccines from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. They also plan to procure an additional 50 million vaccines to use as booster shots for next year. Many experts are predicting that additional vaccination will likely be necessary, especially as Covid-19 mutates and new variants are showing up around the world and spreading.
The big rollout push for mass vaccination in Thailand kicks off officially on Monday, and the recent delivery of 1.8 million locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines yesterday strikes a positive note for a vaccine campaign that has been mired by shortages across the country. The first batch of 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccines meant that each province received a maximum of 3,600 shots only, not nearly enough for any serious vaccination effort.
But now, the 1.8 million AstraZeneca jabs will be combined with 1.5 million more Sinovac jabs scheduled to be delivered next week, to create a healthy kickoff, spreading 3.3 million vaccines across Thailand. Almost 7 million vaccines are expected throughout June, with Siam Bioscience expected to deliver another 240,000 AstraZeneca jabs next week, and 840,000 more the following week. In the last week of June, another 2.58 million domestically-produced AstraZeneca vaccines should be distributed.
Every month for the rest of the year starting in July, Siam Bioscience has committed to delivering an additional 10 million vaccines. The Health Permanent Secretary explained that vaccine allotment would be spread and decided by giving priority to provinces with heavy Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as essential economic regions like tourist destinations planning their reopening next month.
He made a point to reconfirm that no province would see a shortage in vaccines or be delayed in receiving their shipment for the rollout, and that vaccinations will start Monday in all provinces. The allotment and distribution will be transparent as they vowed fairness in divvying out the vaccine supply. The Department of Disease Control will monitor progress and adjust allotments on a weekly basis to make sure any outbreaks or changes in circumstances are addressed immediately.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
For Saturday the Public Health department has announced 36 new Covid-related deaths and 2,817 infections. 315 of those cases are from prisons. The daily totals have been statistically consistent for over a month now. Bangkok is still the key ‘hot spot’ with clusters around shopping areas, high density housing communities and worker camps.
• Alternative state quarantine hotels are aiming to transform into hybrid facilities during Q3 and Q4, 2021, as the reopening plan under “Phuket sandbox” model starts to affect bookings.
The average occupancy for ASQ hotels in May dropped to 30-35% from 45-50% in April, according to the NBT.
• Yesterday’s meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration approved the “Phuket Sandbox” to open its doors to international travellers, as proposed by the TAT. Key change is that travellers must stay on the island for 14 days before being able to travel elsewhere in Thailand. Read more about the new rules HERE.
Foreign travellers who have been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days but no more than a year from low-to-medium-risk countries will be allowed to enter the tourism island without the need to be quarantined.
Children under the age of 6, traveling with vaccinated parents, are allowed to enter, while children aged 6 to 18 are subject to Covid tests when they arrive at Phuket Airport. Visitors must have documentation proving their immunisation from their home country, and the vaccine must be registered under Thai law or certified by the World Health Organisation.
In addition, “CESA also approved the proposal to attract foreign investments from the groups of wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, those who want to work-from-Thailand, and high-skilled professionals”, (whatever that means!).
The meeting concluded with Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Panmechao being assigned to discuss the program’s details.
SOURCE: NBT, FRB
