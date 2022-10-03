ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics

A well-known Thai boxer who allegedly blackmailed more than 20 women into sending naked pictures has been dropped by his boxing promoter.

The Facebook page Muay Thai news BY aod k.o. (ข่าวสารวงการมวย BY aod k.o), revealed the incident on Saturday, October 1.

The post said…

“Be aware everyone. There is a psycho boxer blackmailing women and extorting money from victims. More than 20 women have made complaints to us. He is a boxer from the south of Thailand with over 400,000 followers on his TikTok account.”

The boxer, Pichairat Sisook, aka Daraeak, allegedly later acknowledged his dastardly deeds.

Pichairat is well known on social media. He posted a comment on Facebook saying…

“I am the boxer mentioned in the viral news. First of all, I would like to apologise that I disappointed everyone. I promise that I will not let anything like this happen again. Sorry to my fans and sorry to all fans of Thai boxing. I admit it was all my fault. Hope I hope I can continue doing the career that I love, Thai boxing.”

The 26 year old boxer later deleted the above post and limited access to his Facebook account.

Revolution Phuket Muay Thai promoter, Tim Fisher, made a statement about the boxer’s antics yesterday. He said…

“Daraaek’s shameful behaviour is completely unacceptable and no one in the Revolution Phuket camp was aware of it. As a family man, and responsible for my camp, kids, boxers, staff, and customers as well as the MuayThai community, it is without hesitation, and my duty, to stop him from fighting in Thailand and overseas to the best of my ability. He will no longer have any association with Revolution Phuket in any capacity. Hopefully, this will be a lesson to those who think they can be predators and that they cannot be punished for their actions.”

It is not known at present whether any of the victims have filed complaints to the police and no information has been revealed on how the boxer tricked and blackmailed the women into sending naked pictures or his extortion racket.

SOURCE: Thai News | Khaosod