Weather
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Thailand’s cold season is expected to hit the country slightly later than usual. The season is expected to start in the fourth week of October, about a week later than usual.
The Thai Meteorological Department said the coldest time of the season would be December and January.
The lowest temperatures are expected in the country’s north and northeast at 8-9 degrees Celsius.
Mountain tops are expected to have temperatures ranging from cold, 9-15.9 degrees Celcius, to very cold, below 8 degrees Celcius.
The department said that weather in the south is expected to be cool, with a temperature of 16-22.9 degrees Celsius. Widespread rain is expected in the south, especially on the east coast, in November and December. Occasional rain is expected in some areas.
In Bangkok, temperatures are expected to drop to 17-18 degrees celsius at the coldest point. In the surrounding area, the coldest temperatures are expected to be 15-16 degrees Celsius.
In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high during the cold season. In the Andaman sea, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high. Tropical storms are expected over the Gulf and South Thailand, and waves are expected to rise to 3-4 metres during this time.
In the meantime, Thailand has been dealing with the remains of Hurrican Noru. This weekend, the heaviest rainfall, about 22 centimetres in 24 hours, was recorded in the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, where more than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
