World
South Korea gives North Korea a warning
South Korea isn’t playing around when it comes to North Korea’s nuclear programme. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gave North Korea a little warning at South Korea’s 74th Armed Forces Day ceremony on Saturday.
Yoon stated that if North Korea attempted to use nuclear weapons, it would face a “determined and overwhelming response.”
Yoon reaffirmed that South Korea and the US’s militaries would both strongly to North Korea’s provocations if they needed to. He said that North Korea’s recent law declaring itself a “nuclear weapons state” was a threat to South Korea’s survival and well-being. Yoon once again called for Kim Jong Un to denuclearise.
This news comes after North Korea last week launched two ballistic missiles from its capital of Pyongyang into the East Sea. North Korea has so far launched missiles 20 times this year.
US Vice President Kamala Harris today visited South Korea on September 29. She met with Yoon to chat about the threat that North Korea poses. Harris also visited the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. During the visit, Harris said that North Korea was a country with a “brutal dictatorship.”
After Harris left, North Korea fired another two missiles in the direction of her flight.
North Korea has a reputation for its hatred of the outside world. In April this year, leader Kim Jong-un warned the world that North Korea is ready to use nuclear weapons against foreign powers at “any time” if provoked.
Earlier this month, North Korea called a United Nations special rapporteur on North Korean Human Rights a “puppet of the US.”
Last month, North Korea released a statement denying that it had ever sold weapons to Russia. It said that the United States and other “hostile forces” were spreading rumours to “pursue its base political and military aims.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics
South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting
Bangkok area flood caused by 100 sandbags in drain
VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand
Gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach Road
Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort
Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand
16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand
Murdered woman buried in 7 bags under expressway
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
-
Environment5 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand3 days ago
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand