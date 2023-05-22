Mysterious woman drugs man, steals US$600k in one-night stand

PHOTO via Sanook

A luxury condominium in Miami, USA, became the scene of a daring theft after an unsuspecting man allegedly woke up to find his possessions worth over US$600,000 (20 million baht) stolen. The suspect, a woman who is currently being hunted by the Miami Police Department, is accused of drugging the 35 year old victim she met at a club before making off with several of his valuable items.

The victim encountered the woman theft at a nightclub on Sunday, May 7 and took her back to his condominium around 5.30am the following morning, Sanook reported. After offering her wine, the man soon fell asleep. Upon awakening around noon, he noticed that his safe had been opened, and all of his precious belongings were missing, along with the woman.

Among the stolen items were a diamond-encrusted Rolex Daytona watch, a Rolex Sky-Dweller watch, a gold Franco bracelet, Cartier sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a diamond ring. Security footage from the apartment building revealed that the woman had entered the lift with the victim, but she left the building alone, wearing the same outfit: a white crop-top, denim jacket, black mini skirt, and high-heeled boots.

The footage also showed her carrying two glasses, one of which is believed to have contained the drug used to cause the man’s unconsciousness. The police suspect that the woman took the other glass containing her own DNA with her to avoid leaving any evidence behind.

The Miami Police Department has released the surveillance video of the suspect and is asking for public assistance in identifying and apprehending her.

As the investigation unfolds, it serves as a reminder to remain vigilant, even in social situations that may appear to be innocent or harmless.