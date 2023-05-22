Stolen ambulance radio requested back; needed for life-saving communication

Photo by Khaosod

Emergency responders from the Bangkok Medical Centre have reported the theft of a vital communication radio from an ambulance, urging the thief to return the equipment as it is crucial for saving lives. On May 21, Mahesak Kanrat, a 48 year old ambulance captain from the Bangkok Medical Centre, reported the theft to Pipatpong Puempoon, a sergeant major investigating the case. The stolen equipment is a Motorola communication radio, valued at US$800 and used to communicate with hospitals and police stations.

Mahesak explained that around 3am on May 21, after transporting a patient to the hospital and returning to the Erawan Centre, he parked the ambulance near Ram Inthra, close to a military golf course. Despite not locking the door, the vehicle keys were kept securely inside the centre, only for an unknown thief to steal the radio installed in the vehicle’s centre console.

The ambulance in question is a Toyota Commuter, registration number 3 กข 9803 Bangkok, which has been parked at this location for several years without incident. Seth is urging the thief to return the device due to its vital role in coordinating with hospitals and police stations to save lives.

Upon examining CCTV footage, authorities discovered that the thief was a slim man wearing a full-brim helmet, long-sleeve shirt and shorts. Before taking the radio, he used wire cutters to remove electrical connections and then mounted a Honda Wave motorbike to flee. Police from Bang Khen station are accelerating their investigation to apprehend and prosecute the individual according to the law.