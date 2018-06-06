Police have arrested a Laotian woman with methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.

Yesterday (June 5) a team from the Thalang Police arrested the 38 year old woman Pu Saenudom at a house in Paklok.

Police seized 263 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 11 methamphetamine pills. Pu failed to present her passport to police.

Pu was taken to the Thalang Police Station where she has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and being an illegal alien.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong