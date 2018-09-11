Two college students killed in Krabi head-on

A pickup truck driver has fled the scene after hitting a motorbike. Two college students, who were on the motorbike, died at the scene in Krabi today (September 11).

The incident happened on the Khao Panom – Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am this morning.

Police and rescue workers arrived and found a pickup with damage in the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.

The two bodies of male college students were found at the scene, later identified as 19 year old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.

Witnesses say they were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom. The pickup truck, heading in the opposite direction, was trying to overtake another vehicle. The pickup truck hit the motorbike head on.

The pickup truck driver, later identified as 22 year old Teeraphon Rodrung, sped away from the scene. As of the time of publishing, police are tracking down the driver to face legal action.