Krabi
Two college students killed in Krabi head-on
A pickup truck driver has fled the scene after hitting a motorbike. Two college students, who were on the motorbike, died at the scene in Krabi today (September 11).
The incident happened on the Khao Panom – Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am this morning.
Police and rescue workers arrived and found a pickup with damage in the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.
The two bodies of male college students were found at the scene, later identified as 19 year old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.
Witnesses say they were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom. The pickup truck, heading in the opposite direction, was trying to overtake another vehicle. The pickup truck hit the motorbike head on.
The pickup truck driver, later identified as 22 year old Teeraphon Rodrung, sped away from the scene. As of the time of publishing, police are tracking down the driver to face legal action.
Krabi
Husband almost beheads wife in Krabi
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene just after midnight to find the body of a woman who was later identified as 49 year old Noorin Rueangrat, lying on a bed in the house in Krabi City. Slash wounds were fund on her neck which was almost completely severed from the body.
Items inside the house were scattered around and a long knife covered with blood was found near the body.
A neighbour told police that the suspect, who is Ms Noorin’s husband, is 51 year old Eakkachai Boonguea from Nakhon Si Thammarat. He had been drinking beer before arguing with his wife last night. Neighbours say they believe he was kicking his wife before the murder. Police say he used the long knife to slash her neck before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.
Police tracked down and found Eakkachai in Lam Thap in Krabi this morning. He has a...
Krabi
Run out of money? Here’s the ‘how to’ guide to Begpacking.
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Others ca...
Krabi
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Two college students killed in Krabi head-on
Hilton Phuket Arcadia announces new Commercial Director
Persistence pays off for Pattaya rental shop owner
Husband almost beheads wife in Krabi
Samsung teases world’s first foldable phone
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
Order a 37K brand name bag online – a 100 baht plastic bottle arrives in the mail
Phase 3 funds for Phuket’s underground cable project requested
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Thai sailors to compete in the Para World Sailing Champs in US
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
eSports – legitimate sport or teenage addiction problem?
All four bodies of missing Phang Nga fishermen found
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Business1 day ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
National3 days ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Phuket4 days ago
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
-
Chiang Rai5 days ago
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
-
Samui6 days ago
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan raided by Thai police
-
National6 days ago
September Event round-up
You must be logged in to post a comment Login