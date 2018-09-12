Business
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
Bangkok’s subway operator. the MRTA (Mass Rapid Transit Authority) has been given the green light to invest in the proposed Phuket/Phang Nga and Chiang Mai light rail services. The MRT is also going to run the service when the services are eventually constructed.
The cabinet has approved some of the basic details of the project that will give the MRTA permission to seek out private investment in the projects and then to operate the services in the three provinces. Current legislation only allowed the MRT to operate in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Yesterday’s decision will allow the Authority to operate in other parts of the country.
The Phuket/Phang Nga service will eventually link Surat Thani all the way to Chalong Circle on Phuket, the site of the seriously-delayed construction of the Chalong Circle Underpass.
The first phase of the light rail will start at the The Noon station in Phang Nga, cross onto the island, come past the Phuket International Airport, follow Thepkasattri Road, through Phuket Town and then along Chao Fat East to the Chalong Circle – a journey of 42 kilometres.
24 stops are scheduled along the planned route, mostly at road level but at least one will be elevated and one underground.
Construction is slated to begin in 2020 and be ready for passengers by 2023. The second phase will see the light rail service reach all the way from Phang Nga to Surat Thani, linking with the north/south regional train services to Bangkok.
In Chiang Mai, a light rail service will link the Chiang Mai Airport with the main city area. The service around the business district is part of efforts to alleviate traffic congestion.
Budget for the Phang Nga/Phuket project has been announced to be nearly 40 billion baht.
Hilton Phuket Arcadia announces new Commercial Director
Commenting on his appointment, Ranjeet said, “I am excited to be joining the Hilton family once again and am looking forward to working with the strong commercial team already present.”
A 17 year veteran in the hospitality industry, Ranjeet began his 6 year career with Hilton Worldwide as Senior Cluster Revenue Manager at RMCC, based out of the Shanghai office where he developed a strong revenue background. In 2016, he was Director of Business Development at the Conrad Rangali Island, Maldives where he developed expertise in resort business.
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is located in 75 acres of tropical garden in the heart of Kar...
Samsung teases world’s first foldable phone
Samsung are about to reveal some details on the world's first foldable smartphone at its developers' conference in San Francisco this November, according to industry sources.
Rumors that the South Korean tech company would unveil its foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference have been circulating around the world following a recent interview of the company's mobile business CEO Koh Dong-jin by a group of foreign media outlets last week.
Samsung is dismissing the rumors, saying the company's official stance has not been confirmed yet. But they did acknowledged that more details of the foldable phone could be announced at the event, as it is approaching completion of the development.
"We will have more to say about the phone under development by that time, probably some details about specifications," said a Samsung official.
But foreign media outlets ar...
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. I think most of them were at the opening night of the new Central Floresta yesterday.
As far as openings go this must have put a smile on the Central owners and management involved in bringing this new shopping experience to fruition - it was a triumph in every respect.
If you were driving past over the weekend you must have thought, as I did, that there was no way the new shining light of the Central Pattana Group was possibly going to be ready. Little did we know that the hard work was all happening behind the facade and once the scaffolding came down on Sunday, voila, there it was.
Phuket now has a (sorry, I'm going to use the hackneyed phrase) world class shopping precinct in the heart of the island. A 'central' retail district to rival anything else in Thailand, outside Bangkok. Surely the intersection will now continue to attract more inves...
