Three dead, two injured as truck collides with motorbike in Krabi | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: อาสากู้ภัย 3482 กู้ชีพปลายพระยา / คนข่าว กระบี่

Three people have died while another two people have been injured after a pickup truck collided with a motorbike in Krabi yesterday.

Krabi emergency responders headed to the scene of an accident on Southern Seaboard Road (No 44) southbound in Krabi yesterday afternoon.

They found two injured males – 32 year old Nattanai Thongkhao and 30 year old Wanchai Chaikhao. They were both taken to Plai Phraya Hospital.

Three females were found dead – 42 year old Sudsri Songsuk, 54 year old Khaew Kemsri and 27 year old Montira Tinna.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the collision.





