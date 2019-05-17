Nationwide police crackdown on student gang violence | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Police say they are cracking down on student gangs. They say they will be enforcing existing laws and focussing on problem cells. They will also prosecute parents for the behaviour of their children.

Thai Rath reports that Pol Lt-Gen Phromthorn Phak-at from Royal Thai Police says that the police will be taking a “no nonsense” approach to student violence as the school term starts across the country at government and private schools. He said the police had a plan. They had collected data about problem students and problem areas.

“If there is any trouble we will come down on warring students with the full force of the law.”

Police say this is necessary to protect Thai society and law abiding citizens who get caught up in violence between school gangs. Police will also be visiting schools and with more patrols near educational establishments.

They also intend to use legislation introduced in 2003 that allows police to prosecute mothers, fathers and guardians for the actions of their children.

SOURCE: Thai Rath





