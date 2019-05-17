Navy officer and two others killed in Chon Buri road smash | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: พัชรพล – ณัฐภูมินทร์ ปานรักษ์

A navy officer and two other people have died after a pickup truck collided with a sedan in Chon Buri earlier today.

Plu Taluang Police were notified of the incident on Sattahip Pier Road in Sattahip at 4.30am this morning.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find a completely wrecked sedan on the road. 27 year old navy officer Suttipong Amma, the driver and his male passenger, were found dead inside the car.

Nearby they found an overturned and damaged pickup truck. The driver, 59 year old Chalermpon Wichean, was also found dead from the impact of the crash.

Police are checking CCTV footage to find the cause of accident.





