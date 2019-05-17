Navy officer and two others killed in Chon Buri road smash | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Navy officer and two others killed in Chon Buri road smash
PHOTOS: พัชรพล – ณัฐภูมินทร์ ปานรักษ์
A navy officer and two other people have died after a pickup truck collided with a sedan in Chon Buri earlier today.
Plu Taluang Police were notified of the incident on Sattahip Pier Road in Sattahip at 4.30am this morning.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find a completely wrecked sedan on the road. 27 year old navy officer Suttipong Amma, the driver and his male passenger, were found dead inside the car.
Nearby they found an overturned and damaged pickup truck. The driver, 59 year old Chalermpon Wichean, was also found dead from the impact of the crash.
Police are checking CCTV footage to find the cause of accident.
Bangkok
Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya
PHOTO: TNA
A Thai man has been arrested for breaking into and stealing from a car in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The crime Suppression Division say the incident happened last December.
37 year old Phop Euanjit denies the charges saying he was just the motorcycle rider after the theft when 7,000 baht of valuables were taken. The incriminating motorcycle was found at his motorbike repair shop.
The man was taken into custody at Lumpini Condotown in Lat Pla Khao Road yesterday.
TNA reports that Phop Euanjit’s mother is a doctor and his father is a deputy director at a famous hospital. He was jailed back in 2015 after being arrested for being the head of a gang that broke into cars and stole valuables in Bangkoks’ Huay Kwang, Pahonyothin, Choke Chai and Pak Kret as well as in Pattaya.
SOURCE: TNA
Pattaya
Suspects arrested after breaking into Irish man’s house in Chon Buri
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Police have arrested three suspects after they broke into an Irish man’s house in Chon Buri and stealing a number of items.
Police have arrested 28 year old Wasan Panprem, 37 year old Rachata Kumsart and 27 year old Napaphon Pradap. They have been charged with theft.
Police seized 56,760 baht cash, two gold necklaces, three gold rings and two bracelets, a mobile phone, a watch and a motorbike.
Read the original Thaiger article about the theft HERE.
The arrests follow police being notified by 69 year old Christopher Knight, an Irish expat, that two suspects broke into his house in Banglamung, Chon Buri.
He reported to police that they’d got away with 13,000 Euro cash (462,800 baht) from a safe box (originally reported as 16,000 in a previous article). They also destroyed CCTV cameras to remove evidence from the scene.
Pattaya
Pattaya prison releases 243 inmates on royal pardons
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
243 inmates have been released from the Pattaya Remind Prison on royal pardons granted by HM the King as part of his coronation celebrations.
Warden of the prison, Watcharaw Wachiralerphan oversaw the release of 181 men and 62 women prisoners on Monday. Each convict wore yellow shirts with “Long Live the King” logos on the front.
The warden explained that most of those granted pardons were jailed on relatively minor offenses, not related to drugs, and had less than 12 months to serve on their sentences.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
