Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi | The Thaiger

Krabi
Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi
Red flags have been dusted off and set up along the beach at Koh Hong in Ao Luek, Krabi today. In an unrelated story, dead fish have also been found along a beach in Ao Nang, Krabi.
National park officers at Mu Koh Hong in Krabi have planted the red flags along the beach to warn swimmers not to go into the water because of strong winds and waves washing in from the south-west.
Krabi Marine officials have also issued a warning for tour boat operators and fishing boats to be more careful when going to sea today.
“Small boats should stay at shore today”.
While at Klong Hang beach in Ao Nang, about 10 dead fish were found along the 10 kilometre stretch of beach. Marine officials haven’t immediately responded to the finding of the dead fish.
Krabi
UPDATE: German tourist found dead in Krabi hotel room
A German tourist has been found dead inside a hotel room in Ao Nang yesterday. A bag was over the man’s head and tied around the neck. Ao Nang police were notified of the incident yesterday afternoon at a hotel in Ao Nang when contacted by staff.
Police found the body of a 40 year old German man on the bed. His head was covered with a bag and tied. The body was taken to Krabi Hospital for an autopsy.
Police say there were no signs of a struggle found on his body. His belongings – a notebook computer, his passport, credit cards and cash, remained untouched. Two glasses of water were found on a desk in the room. Another plastic bag was found on the floor. Police believe that the man died at least two days before his body was found.
At this stage police believed it is likely a case of suicide. However police are continuing their investigation. Police have not released the name of the deceased German tourist.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Krabi
Pregnant Krabi mum can’t wait to get to hospital
A woman in labour ended up giving birth inside an ambulance in Krabi today.
Emergency responders were notified that the mother was about to give birth at a house in Mueang Krabi.
When they arrived 23 year old Uraiwan Kaebut was already in labour. They decided to rush her to Krabi Hospital. But the baby wasn’t going to wait for those formalities and decided to arrive during the ambulance trip.
Ms Uraiwan’s husband says the healthy, bouncing baby boy is their fifth child and that his wife has never had any problems giving birth.
“She has even given birth in front the house.”
Krabi
Elderly Thai couple die in Krabi road smash
An elderly couple have died after a collision between a speeding pickup truck and motorbike sidecar in Krabi.
Plai Phraya Police were notified of the accident this morning at 11am on the Southern Seaboard Road in Plai Phraya. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the bodies of a 78 year old man Somjit Aolueknua and 79 year old woman Jear Sudkam on the side of the road. They had died instantly from the impact of the collision. Nearby they found their damaged motorbike sidecar (saleng).
A damaged pickup truck was found nearby that collided with a palm tree on the side of the road. The pickup truck driver is an un-named 25 year old who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Plai Phraya Hospital.
Witness say the pickup truck driver was driving at high speed, collided with the motorbike sidecar and then smashed into the palm tree. Police are continuing their investigation.
