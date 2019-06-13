Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Krabi

Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi

3 hours ago

Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi

Red flags have been dusted off and set up along the beach at Koh Hong in Ao Luek, Krabi today. In an unrelated story, dead fish have also been found along a beach in Ao Nang, Krabi.

National park officers at Mu Koh Hong in Krabi have planted the red flags along the beach to warn swimmers not to go into the water because of strong winds and waves washing in from the south-west.

Krabi Marine officials have also issued a warning for tour boat operators and fishing boats to be more careful when going to sea today.

“Small boats should stay at shore today”.

While at Klong Hang beach in Ao Nang, about 10 dead fish were found along the 10 kilometre stretch of beach. Marine officials haven’t immediately responded to the finding of the dead fish.

