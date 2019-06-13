Multi-billion baht budget for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration | The Thaiger

Bangkok Council has approved a multi-billion baht budget for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for 2020. The budget was approved during a meeting in the second extraordinary session of the council for 2019 after BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang proposed the budget bill to the chamber.

The bill requests 83 billion baht for fixed expenditures for the Fiscal Year 2020 and 398.92 million baht for commercial expenditures. Before the approval, the governor reported the BMA’s financial status to the Bangkok Council as of April 30.

He said the BMA has bank savings worth 66.623 million baht, breaking down to 9.98 billion baht worth of income, 3.876 billion baht off-budget money, 5.725 billion baht of remaining budget allocations that have not been drawn yet, and 47.038 billion baht of accumulated balance.

The governor told the council that the budget was based on the BMA’s projections of its income worth 83 billion baht, which will be a 3.75% increase or a rise by 3 billion baht from the previous budget year.

The governor added that the BMA budget spending could be broken down as:

General management cost: 25.474 billion baht or 30.69 per cent of the total budget

Cost for public works and traffic operations: 16.362 billion baht or 19.71 per cent

Cost for cleaning and orderliness operations: 13.586 billion baht or 16.38 per cent

Cost for wastewater treatment: 9.86 billion baht or 11.88 per cent

Cost for public health works: 6.733 billion baht or 8.11 per cent

Cost for social development and social service: 6.345 billion baht or 7.66 per cent

Cost for providing education: 4.634 billion baht or 5.58 per cent

SOURCE: The Nation





