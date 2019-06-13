Multi-billion baht budget for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Multi-billion baht budget for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
Bangkok Council has approved a multi-billion baht budget for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for 2020. The budget was approved during a meeting in the second extraordinary session of the council for 2019 after BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang proposed the budget bill to the chamber.
The bill requests 83 billion baht for fixed expenditures for the Fiscal Year 2020 and 398.92 million baht for commercial expenditures. Before the approval, the governor reported the BMA’s financial status to the Bangkok Council as of April 30.
He said the BMA has bank savings worth 66.623 million baht, breaking down to 9.98 billion baht worth of income, 3.876 billion baht off-budget money, 5.725 billion baht of remaining budget allocations that have not been drawn yet, and 47.038 billion baht of accumulated balance.
The governor told the council that the budget was based on the BMA’s projections of its income worth 83 billion baht, which will be a 3.75% increase or a rise by 3 billion baht from the previous budget year.
The governor added that the BMA budget spending could be broken down as:
- General management cost: 25.474 billion baht or 30.69 per cent of the total budget
- Cost for public works and traffic operations: 16.362 billion baht or 19.71 per cent
- Cost for cleaning and orderliness operations: 13.586 billion baht or 16.38 per cent
- Cost for wastewater treatment: 9.86 billion baht or 11.88 per cent
- Cost for public health works: 6.733 billion baht or 8.11 per cent
- Cost for social development and social service: 6.345 billion baht or 7.66 per cent
- Cost for providing education: 4.634 billion baht or 5.58 per cent
Bangkok
Motorbike passenger dies, crushed under truck in Bangkok
PHOTOS: Phetkasem Foundation
A motorbike passenger has died after colliding with a pickup truck and then being crushed by a passing truck in Bangkok.
Police News report that Kannayao Police were notified of the incident on Ramintra Road last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged motorbike and pickup truck. The truck was still sitting in the middle of the road.
The body of the motorbike passenger, 24 year old Duangruedee Thepthong, was found under the truck’s wheel. Her head had been crushed by a wheel of the truck. She was wearing a bike helmet at the time.
The motorbike driver, 24 year old Alongkorn Roadrai, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Nawamin 9 Hospital.
The truck driver told police that while driving he heard the crashing noise. He saw the motorbike had collided into the back of the pickup truck and that the motorbike passenger bounced off under his truck. He has been assisting police with their inquiries.
Bangkok
Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting
by Kornkamon Aksorndech – The Nation
Police are seeking the arrest of two men over last Monday’s shooting of a rival gang in Soi Lasalle 19 in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.
Officers say the long-haired suspect, caught on video, is 30 year old Prasertsak Singsopa, and 19 year old Peerapol Poungburi. Their alleged accomplice, 30 year old Jaturong Eiumtuam, turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.
The shooting was at around 5pm on Monday and started when Peerapol, with a 15 year old male passenger, collided on his motorcycle with a gang of 12 rivals with four motorcycles. The two teens were chased and cornered by the rival group who was about to attack them with knives. Peerapol pulled out a gun and shot at the rival group, who hid in a nearby apartment.
The Nation reports that Jaturong rode the motorcycle for Prasertsak to shoot at the apartment, breaking windows, slightly injuring several gang rivals and an apartment maid.
The maid, 39 yer old Pathum Sriprasert, who sustained minor cuts from a broken window, says five youths, three of whom were carrying knives, ran into the building.
“I was in shock,” she said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Grab motorbike rider gets slashed by ‘win’ driver
PHOTO: Facebook/Ratsita View
A Grab rider had been assaulted by a knife-wielding motorcycle taxi rider in Bangkok. He had his lip slashed in the attack in the Banthat Thong district. He was not armed at the time.
Daily News report that Pathumwan police say the attack occurred on May 12 and investigations are still continuing. The Grab rider has only been able to report where the motorcycle taxi rider was located and was unable to identify his assailant or his motorbike’s registration plate number.
There has been an ongoing ‘turf war’ between the new-tech ‘Grab’ riders and the traditional street corner-dwelling ‘Win’ drivers (motorcycle taxi drivers). Attacks get reported from time to time, usually scuffles when a Grab driver strays into a particular motorcycle gang’s ‘territory’. Attacks on actual passengers is rare.
The Grab rider has thanked people reading his story for their concern.
“Thank you everyone for worrying about me. My phone was broken so I couldn’t reply, but thanks for messages. I was attacked with a knife but I only had my two hands to fight back.”
SOURCES: Daily News
