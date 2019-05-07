Missing Dutch man found dead in Krabi lagoon | The Thaiger

An 83 year old Dutch man, reported missing with his dog yesterday, was found dead this morning in a lagoon in Krabi where his dog was still waiting on the shore looking for its master.

The Krabi City Police and rescue workers arrived at the lagoon near the Provincial Water Authority Krabi Office this morning.

The man was later identified as an 83 year old Dutch man (The Thaiger has withheld his name at this stage). He was found floating in the lagoon, about one kilometre from his home. His dog was waiting on land nearby looking for him. He had been reported missing with his dog since yesterday afternoon.

Rescue workers believe that he died at least 8 hours before the body was found. They speculate that he may have gone to the lagoon for swimming or that he may have collapsed and fallen into the lagoon. His body was taken to Krabi Hospital.

His wife says that he went out walking everyday with his dog.





. Or .