Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats | The Thaiger

Krabi
Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats
A man has been arrested after being found in possession of mixed protected wild cats which, authorities claim, are very ‘fierce’.
Officers went to a house in Koh Lanta, Krabi after they were notified that a man was keeping protected Leopard Cats.
A male three year old Leopard Cat weighing two kilograms were found inside a big cage at the house. 33 year old Supakdee Sangkhao said he was the the owner of the cat.
Officers also found a female Bengal Cat and 17 kittens walking around the house. Officers believe the kittens are a mixture of Leopard Cat and Bengal Cat.
Officers have now sterilised all kittens as the cats are potentially very fierce. Supakdee has also been charged with illegal possession of protected animals.
Supakdee says, “Local people gave me this Leopard Cat since it was very young. A European tourist gave me the Bangal Cat. I didn’t know that keeping them was illegal.”
The mixture of these two wild cat cat breeds are very popular amongst people who like cats. They are quite large and have fur like tiger. They cost from ten thousands to hundred thousand baht. Police suspect that Supakdee was breeding the cats commercially and are conducting further investigations.
Krabi
Krabi rescue workers stop a python and cobra fight – VIDEO
Rescue workers have stopped a fight between two snakes.
Rescue workers in Nuea Klong, Krabi were trying to stop a fight between a two metre python and a one and a half metre cobra while they were fighting inside a local house.
Rescue worker used a snake snare to move the python and the cobra out of the house. It took about 10 minutes to stop the fighting. Neither were injured in their short battle.
38 year old Kanokkorn Maidam, the owner of the house says, “When I returned home last night I found that these two snakes were fighting. I think that they were searching for a rat and just happened to be find the same rat at the same time. I think they were fighting over who would claim the rat.”
Krabi
Krabi Police tracking down durian thief
A hungry thief in Krabi has stolen 10 durians from a shop yesterday with a value of more than 5,000 Baht.
The Krabi City Police were notified about the incident at the fruit shop in Mueang Krabi District.
Police arrived at the scene to find 38 year old Nittaya Kampueak, the owner of the shop.
Khun Nittaya told police that yesterday morning, after opening the shop she later discovered that 10 of the durian had disappeared. Each durian weigh about 5 kilograms, a total cost of more than 5,000 baht.
She told police that the incident happened while she and her family were in the house, behind the shop.
Krabi Police are continuing their investigation to find Krabi’s durian thief .
Krabi
Restaurant accused of dumping garbage beside road in Krabi
More garbage has been found dumped beside the road in Krabi.
About ten bags of garbage have been found dumped on the road in Mueang Krabi District where many tourists pass as they head to famous tourism places in Ao Nang.
Sai Thai Tambon Administrative Chief Organisation (OrBorTor) Deputy Chief Chayanat Kayankarn says, “These garbage bags have been dumped outside garbage dumping zones. This road is on a popular touris route.”
“We believed that this garbage is from a restaurant and not residential garbage.”
The Krabi Highway Office plans to take further legal action against the hotel in Krabi today for allegedly dumping garbage on our roadside in Muang district.
Read more about another recent dumping in Krabi HERE.
