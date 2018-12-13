Assets valued at 39 million baht seized in Magic Skin case | The Thaiger

And there’s more to come, according to investigators…

The AMLO (Anti-Money Laundering Office) seized 19 million baht cash and two luxury cars in the ‘Magic Skin’ scandal. The seizure was ordered after they allegedly supplied sub-standard cosmetics and weight- loss products. The AMLO have also seized two luxury cars worth 10 million baht each.

A spokesperson for the AMLO says that the case is ongoing and past customer’s complaints would not be withdrawn, as some had feared.

He said the case would proceed and more ill-gotten assets would be confiscated. Authorities would soon file a false advertising charge against 50 celebrities who allegedly promoted products for Magic Skin.

Preecha also said that the victims nationwide could present their evidence of damage to the AMLO to request a share of the seized assets.

He said such requests could be submitted now or within 30 days after an announcement on the matter is published in the Royal Gazette.

Authorities are now checking claims that Magic Skin associates continued to use nominees in producing and distributing products, which they claim is an act of fraud.

The popular Magic Skin products remain under a cloud over reports earlier this year that the brand manufactured substandard cosmetics and boosted their profile by hiring celebrities to endorse them.

Police discovered that nearly 1,000 people were affected by the alleged substandard products, which caused damages valued around 300 million baht.

Charges have now been laid against Magic Skin owner Wannapha Puangson and her husband Korn Puangson, as well as other business associates. The charges include conspiring to produce and distribute products in violation of the Cosmetics Act and Food Act.

STORY: The Nation





