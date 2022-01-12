Connect with us

Kanchanaburi

Rangers find camp where poachers grilled the meat of 2 tigers

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Rangers find a poacher camp with pelts and meat of 2 Bengal tigers cooking. (via Piyarat Chongcharoen)

A team of park rangers patrolling in Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi near the Thai-Burmese border followed a smoke trail to uncover a camp of poachers. 5 suspects fled into the forest and the rangers were left with the horrific sight of 2 Bengal tiger pelts strung up to dry while a campfire grill sizzled with the flesh of the tigers cooking on it.

The Protected Area Regional Office 3 released details today after the patrol that took place from January 8 to January 10 that was intended to curb forestry violations but tracked down the illegal poachers after receiving a tip-off that a wildlife hunt had been planned along the border.

On the morning of January 9, at about 10 am, the rangers on patrol saw the black smoke of a campsite 3 or 4 kilometres from the Burmese border near Pilok brook and followed it until they saw 5 people sitting at a camp. But as they crept closer to catch the men, dogs at the site began barking, alerting the men at the campsite to the presence of the rangers and allowing them a chance to flee. The authorities gave chase but lost the men quickly, commenting that they appeared to know the trails of the forest very well.

At the camp though, the rangers discovered the carcass of a cow that they believe was used as bait to lure in the 2 tigers, the flesh and pelts of which remained at the camp. They also found 4 hunting weapons and numerous other items left behind at the camp.

In a strange twist, yesterday as officials were going through all the items seized from the camp, they received a phone call from a man who gave his name and requested that a shotgun taken from the scene be returned to him. He said it belonged to a defence volunteer who he also named. Now police are seeking the man who made the call and the defence volunteer he referenced in it along with anyone else involved in the poaching.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Vince
    2022-01-13 00:12
    It's good they didn't get the pelts, assuming that was the goal. I was thinking these were the military rangers not forest rangers at first. Who patrols the borders?
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-01-13 00:31
    2 mascots of Thaiger has been killed illegally. 😢
    image
    Dedinbed
    2022-01-13 00:56
    Death to all poachers ..
    image
    TorontoJeff
    2022-01-13 01:35
    Hello? Yes, hi, ummm... I'm totally not a poacher, but, uh, I left my shotgun at the poaching camp the other day when I had to leave in a hurry. Could you please return it to me? What's that? Oh,…
    image
    Bifrost
    2022-01-13 01:38
    How can any be so evil to this beautifull animal ? why are thais allways treating animals so evil ? Khanchanaburi its probably near the tiger camp where they drug the tigers and beat them - those who did it…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

