Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Eastern Thailand

Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Fah Sai, a baby elephant is recovering after multiple bullet wounds. (via Pattaya News)

After poachers shot her and left her for dead, a baby elephant has had multiple bullets removed and is recovering now. The baby female elephant named Fah Sai (Thai for “Clear Sky”) was shot repeatedly by what authorities assume to be illegal poachers in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Reports said the poor baby elephant stepped in a trap and became stuck. Hunters then shot her again and again. Veterinarians that are treating her now in Pattaya and report that they removed upward of 10 bullets from the elephant’s left leg.

Fah Sai is now recovering from emergency surgery and beginning to show signs of improvement and cheering up. She has been playing with her caretaker and can be seen wobbling around in her pink surgery bandages. She still has a long way to go though, as her wounds need continual cleaning to avoid infections, and later will require physical therapy to improve her walking as it is still shaky.

Sadly, officials believe that her mother was likely killed by the same illegal poachers that the baby elephant seems to have narrowly escaped. The vet taking care of her in association with Nong Nooch Gardens said she is nursing with substitute milk now.

“We feed the baby elephant with milk from a mother elephant from the Nong Nooch Gardens. We believe her natural mother, as she is a wild elephant, was possibly killed by poachers and she became stuck in a trap and was shot at least ten times while trying to escape. She is a very lucky young elephant, only a few months old, and has found a new home here at the Gardens where our elephants have quickly adopted her.”

Fah Sai has now bonded with other elephants at the Gardens, accepting them as new parents, so she will stay permanently. Chanthaburi Police, in the meantime, will continue their investigation into the illegal poachers that nearly killed the baby elephant and likely killed her mother.

Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of Nongnooch Garden Pattaya

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-16 17:22
Two things to take from this. Far Sai will be alive, long after the perpetrators are dead. Second, elephants never forget, so maybe the perpetrators will see her again when she is a fully mature elephant. If your one of…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri3 mins ago

Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Southeast Asia13 mins ago

Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thailand31 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,684 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists
Crime36 mins ago

First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police
Thailand2 hours ago

Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Myanmar to collaborate with China to produce Covid-19 vaccines
Transport2 hours ago

Zara heads for Phuket in her quest to be the youngest woman to fly around the world, solo
Indonesia3 hours ago

Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
Thailand3 hours ago

What do foreigners love and hate about Thailand | Vox Pop | Ep. 02
Bangkok4 hours ago

New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas
Phuket4 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
Thailand5 hours ago

Ecotourism: the future of Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending